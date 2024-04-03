Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Kopy Kat

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Kopy Kat. Founded in 1972, and headquartered in Brea, CA, Kopy Kat has been an industry leader in the record retrieval and litigation support industry for over fifty years.

"We are very excited to welcome the Kopy Kat team to our family of companies. From the very first meeting I was able to see that their team has the same passion for serving customers as the Lexitas team, so I knew they would be a perfect fit. I look forward to what we will be able to accomplish together," said Brandy Patrick, Records Division President at Lexitas.

Bob Flynn, Chief Executive Officer at Kopy Kat said, "William Makepeace Thackeray once stated, 'Whatever you are, be a good one'. With this in mind it was a natural decision to join the Lexitas family. As a nationwide provider of legal support services Lexitas is rooted in an ongoing commitment to provide best of class customer service while also embracing creative, out of the box thinking. I am confident this acquisition will further enhance our service offerings and provide our clientele with added value and resources to continue to meet and exceed their demands."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://kopykat.net/.

