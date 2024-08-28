FOR THE 7TH TIME, SPEAR MAKES THE INC. 5000 LIST AT NO. 228 IN HEALTH SERVICES

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy ranks No. 3168 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

In addition to its overall ranking, Spear is No. 228 in Health Services and No. 238 in New York with a 156% three-year growth rate.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time, a distinguished honor for any business, especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary," said Dan Rootenberg, CEO & Co-Founder of Spear. "We are incredibly grateful to our team and the communities we serve, who have been instrumental in our continued success and growth."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

This year marks Spear's 25th anniversary. Founded in 1999, Spear first made the Inc. 5000 list in 2010. Since that time, they have expanded to over 50 clinics in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, Westchester, and New Jersey. In May 2024, Spear was honored with the Columbia University Leadership in Clinical Education Award for the second time (the first being in 2013), making it the only practice to be recognized multiple times. In addition, they have twice been named the nation's top physical therapy practice by the American Physical Therapy Association and Ascend and was named one of amNewYork's Top Places to Work 2024.

You can view Spear's ranking at inc.com/inc5000. For more, visit spearcenter.com

