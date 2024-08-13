For the 7th time, the COOL company makes the Inc. 5000 list

For 2024, the COOL company rests at No. 1379 on the venerable list

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that the COOL company has once again been added to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Marking the seventh year the company has made the list, the COOL company ranks No. 1379 this time out.

"Seven years…don't they go by in a blink!" said Zack Dugow, CEO of the COOL company. "It's exciting for us to announce our first Inc. 5000 award as the COOL company. Our team has put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to help us grow year over year to make this happen. I'm appreciative of everyone's hard work that has helped us to get to this point and looking forward to us being a part of this community for years to come."

Previously, the COOL company earned these accolades under the Insticator brand name, but a recent rebrand of the parent entity means those honors — and this one — belong under the COOL company banner.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"We look forward to maintaining our position on the list for Year 8," Dugow added, "And possibly moving up some notches as well.

About the COOL company

At the COOL company, we believe in creating a win-win environment where everyone benefits. We are committed to ensuring users, publishers, franchisees, and advertisers all have a better experience and achieve more than they ever thought possible through our innovation, advanced AI, groundbreaking advertising technology, and teams of inspired experts. Our every move, expansion, acquisition, and upgrade is done to provide that better experience for an ever-growing list of satisfied clients and users all over the world.

Brands under the COOL company include ADventori, a data-driven, creative ad server capable of personalizing, automating, measuring, and optimizing digital ads and placements for advertisers; Balihoo, a complete advertising management platform for franchise and network businesses; COOL Media, a managed service solution for agencies and brands to reach and measure audiences; Insticator, a premier SSP and engagement platform for publishers; and OKO Digital, delivering website and app publishers everything they need to maximize their ad revenue.

Collectively, the COOL company reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Disney, Hyundai, Air France, Kohler, Suzuki, Acer, Pearle Vision, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, Playmaker, Blitz, Evolve Media, and more. Under the former umbrella of Insticator, the COOL company is a proud 7x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 2x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

