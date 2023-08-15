For the Fifth Time, Montway Auto Transport Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 3,109 in 2023

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, is No. 3,109 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list ranks companies by overall revenue over a three-year period. This is the company's third consecutive year – and fifth overall appearance on the list.

"We are incredibly proud to earn a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said Thomas Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "At Montway, we firmly believe that fostering a healthy company culture, one that emphasizes employee engagement and community contribution, is crucial in driving our growth. By creating an environment where our team members can thrive, we deliver exceptional service to our customers and carrier partners."

Montway currently has more than 400 employees and will successfully ship more than 250,000 vehicles this year. The company achieved 38% three-year revenue growth to earn its ranking on this year's list.

The company has established a strong reputation by delivering superior customer service to individuals and businesses in the auto dealership, moving and relocation, auto auction, rental car, fleet management, finance and OEM industries. Montway recently announced that its services were now available in EDGE Pipeline, a product of Auction Edge, a premier digital remarketing technology provider. This partnership enables dealers to efficiently manage their inventory in response to growing consumer demand for pre-owned vehicles. With 215 auctions managing over 4 million vehicles each year, Montway's solution has the potential to significantly improve efficiency, save time and enhance the post-sale experience for dealers on EDGE Pipeline.

Earlier this year, Montway also merged with Auction Direct Transport, a nationwide automotive transport brokerage company, to strengthen Montway's capabilities in dealer and auction transportation across the country.

In August 2022, Montway launched the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.), a digital platform that improves efficiency for both shippers and carriers, enabling visibility of inbound and outbound vehicles for better inventory management among other benefits.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Montway partners with thousands of independent carriers year-round and has served over one million satisfied customers since it was founded in 2007. The company has earned nearly 100,000 online customer reviews with a 4.7/5-star average rating across 21 platforms.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

