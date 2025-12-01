Montway VIP Relocation Introduces Two-Factor Authentication for Vehicle Pickups, Setting New Security Standard for Mobility Industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, today announced the rollout of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all vehicle pickups managed through its VIP Relocation service. The new verification step ensures vehicles are handed off only to authorized recipients, aiming to strengthen consumer protection, reduce fraud, and increase confidence throughout the vehicle transport process.

Beginning December 1, relocation customers will receive a unique, single-use code to confirm with the driver before their vehicle is released, introducing a verifiable checkpoint into a process that has traditionally relied on informal exchanges.

Montway's VIP Relocation team provides vehicle shipping solutions for van lines, relocation management companies, and independent moving organizations of all sizes. The service includes domestic and worldwide transport for a variety of vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, ATVs, motorcycles, and powersports.

The moving and automotive transport sectors have long faced challenges due to unclear handoff procedures and unauthorized activity. Montway's verification step adds a clear, timestamped confirmation of authorized release, reducing the likelihood of misdeliveries, fraudulent activities, and documentation disputes that impact transferees, drivers, and relocation partners alike.

"Two-factor authentication is a simple, intuitive safeguard that gives everyone involved in the vehicle relocation process greater peace of mind," said Mo Qureshi, Head of Sales, Relocation at Montway Auto Transport. "Customers expect the same level of verification for their vehicles that they receive for their most sensitive digital transactions. This upgrade delivers that protection at the exact moment it matters most."

The launch comes amid rising concerns about consumer scams, identity fraud, and theft of high-value assets. As fraud becomes more sophisticated, even routine in-person exchanges such as vehicle handoffs during residential moves have become potential points of exploitation. The new 2FA protocol reinforces Montway's broader commitment to customer safety, operational transparency, and reliability.

The enhancement supports relocation management companies, van lines, and independent movers that depend on secure, reliable vehicle transfer protocols. By applying a digital security standard already familiar to most consumers, the verification step is easy to use and scalable across partners, drivers, and customer segments.

Montway expects the 2FA requirement to help establish a new benchmark for security in high-value logistics, shifting industry expectations toward stronger risk mitigation and away from outdated, trust-based handoff practices.

For more information about Montway's 2FA verification process for moving and relocation services, please visit https://www.montway.com/relocation-services .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com .

