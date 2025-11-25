Montway Auto Transport Drives Commitment to Veterans by Partnering with Military Makeover with Montel®

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, is proud to partner with Military Makeover with Montel®, airing on Lifetime TV, to honor and support U.S. service members and their families. The series premiers November 14 and features the Linn family of Hampton, New Jersey, a household defined by courage, service, and perseverance. Montway's segment is part of episode 2, which premiers November 21.

Hosted by veteran and advocate Montel Williams, Military Makeover is a nationally recognized home improvement series that transforms the homes and lives of military families across the country. Each episode rallies local communities and brand partners to express gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who serve.

The featured family, Stephen and Leah Linn, exemplifies resilience in the face of adversity. Stephen, a U.S. Army veteran, served nearly a decade with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning multiple honors, including two Valorous Unit Awards, the Army Commendation Medal, and being named a Distinguished Member of the 30th Infantry Regiment. After his military career, he dedicated himself to serving others as a Critical Care Registered Nurse at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey. Alongside Leah and their three children, the Linns represent the strength and spirit that Montway is proud to celebrate through its partnership with Military Makeover.

"Supporting our nation's service members and their families is deeply personal to our team," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "Military families face unique challenges, from frequent relocations to complex transitions between duty stations. We're honored to play a small role in making their lives easier, whether through car shipping services or by supporting programs like Military Makeover that give back to those who've given so much."

Montway's on-air segment, "Driving Hope: How Auto Transport Services Deliver for Veteran Families," highlighted how the company's reliable, transparent, and stress-free auto transport services help military households navigate major moves with confidence. The segment also features Montway's TruePrice Guarantee, which ensures transparent pricing with no hidden fees, and its 5-star-rated customer experience, providing peace of mind from quote to delivery. Montway further simplifies the process with real-time order status tracking and the flexibility to ship nearly anything on wheels, from standard vehicles to large trucks and specialty items.

Montway offers a special discount to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families as part of its year-round commitment to the armed forces community. The company is the first and only auto transport provider in the USAA Perks program, extending exclusive benefits to members to make vehicle shipping one less worry during a move.

With more than one million vehicles shipped, 100,000+ 5-star reviews, and a Net Promoter Score of 75—nearly double the industry average—Montway continues to set the standard for customer care and reliability in auto transport.

The Linn family's episode of Military Makeover with Montel® is now streaming on MilitaryMakeover.tv and will re-air on Lifetime TV and the American Forces Network.

For more information on Montway's military car shipping services, visit https://www.montway.com/military-auto-transport.

ABOUT MILITARY MAKEOVER WITH MONTEL

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families

ABOUT MONTWAY AUTO TRANSPORT

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

