For the First Time Ever, Fans Can go Behind the Scenes During Pre-season at FC Barcelona, Thanks to New Exclusive 4-part Series by Beko

As FC Barcelona's Exclusive Training Partner, Beko got special access around Ciutat Esportiva and beyond, to deliver sports fans with a unique look at the extensive planning and work that takes place around the training grounds to ensure the team is at peak performance levels. From the team nutritionists and chefs to the kit team, to grounds staff, physiotherapists and doctors and onto the world-renowned La Masia Youth Training Centre, where the focus is on the next generation of football heroes, Beko will spotlight those who are the true foundation of the club.

"As an extension of Beko and FC Barcelona's successful 'Eat Like A Pro' campaign, which aims to help prevent the global epidemic of childhood obesity by educating and guiding parents and children on the importance of healthy eating and nutrition by showing what their heroes eat to perform at their best, Beko got to take this one step further and offer a unique look behind the curtain," said Zeynep Yalım Uzun, CMO at Beko. "We've heard from football heroes like FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, and this time, we're going behind the scenes, focusing on a diverse mix of professionals behind the footballers to help inspire people all around the world to live healthier lives."

Episode 1: Fueling Barca

In episode one, we meet Chef Adrià Ponce, Menu Lead Marta Miguel and Nutritionist Toña Lizárraga who show us how they juggle keeping all team members energized and prepped in the crucial pre-season period. Beko follows them morning to night through a busy double training session and joins them on the pre-season tour in Japan and the United States where unfamiliar surroundings provide their own complications. This episode will air on Thursday, September 19. First episode is available on https://www.youtube.com/.

Episode 2: Training Days

Ever wondered how intense a FC Barcelona training day can be? We go behind the scenes on one intense training day at Ciutat Esportiva from dawn until dusk following the team that put the professional players through their paces. From coaches to team doctors, everyone has an insight to share into how what they do directly impacts the team's performance. We'll see the effect on the pitch as the players take part in a training session, and later play in the annual friendly, The Joan Gamper Trophy. This episode will air on Thursday, September 26.

Episode 3: Dress for Success

In episode two, we meet the FC Barcelona kit team, showing how they choose, prepare and pack all the technical material that the players need to keep them focused on the important aspects in training. It's by no means a simple task as they need to be ready for any kit requests from any player at any time, ranging from training shirts, boots, shin pads, and wet weather gear (just in case…). This episode will air on Thursday, October 3.

Episode 4: Who's Next?

In this final episode, we will shift the focus to the potential next generation of FC Barcelona heroes at the world renowned La Masia Youth Training Centre. Beko follows young players of different ages – boys and girls – throughout their day as they strive to become just like their heroes – the FC Barcelona First Team. Following in the footsteps of the professionals before them, we see them as they eat together with their families at home, take part in regular school lessons, football training, and even as they begin to mix with the senior team. This final episode will air on Thursday, October 10.

The series will air on www.YouTube.com/beko.

For more information on Eat Like A Pro, please visit www.beko.com/eatlikeapro

