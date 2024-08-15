For the Fourth Time, Express Wash Concepts Named to the 2024 Inc 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Express Wash Concepts ranked at #2,228 with 234% 3-year growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has once again been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranking #2,228 with 234% 3-year growth. Express Wash Concepts joins 38 other Central Ohio companies recognized on this year's list, and is one of 101 consumer service companies across the country to receive 2024 Inc. 5000 recognition.

"We are honored to be repeatedly recognized on the Inc 5000 list, and to stand among such highly regarded entrepreneurial businesses that continue to drive rapid revenue growth despite economic and hiring challenges," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the opportunity to represent the car wash industry on this year's list, and remain committed to responsibly growing our multi-market express wash portfolio, providing our team members with high growth job opportunities and servicing our customers with the best wash experience possible."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent— not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies— as of December 31, 2023.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 98 express wash locations across Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, Detroit, Hampton Roads, Pittsburgh and Toledo. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open by early 2025.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, is available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2024.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 98 award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

