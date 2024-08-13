For the Second Year, Alafair Biosciences Makes Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 597%

Alafair Biosciences ranks No. 11 in Health Products on the 2024 Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Alafair Biosciences moved up 421 spots to No. 828 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and up 12 spots to No. 11 among Health Products. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized once more by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation. With 597% sustained revenue growth, an expanding distribution network, and over 19,000 implants of our flagship product, VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet, we are well-positioned to maintain rapid momentum." said John Joyoprayitno, co-founder, President and CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "This recognition is a testament to VersaWrap's ability to improve patient outcomes and to the hard work of our team, whose passion and dedication have been the driving force behind our continued success."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven swift revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement for peripheral nerves, tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes. VersaWrap offers unique surgical flexibility as the only tendon and nerve protector that can be delivered either as a sheet or as a flowable gel.

