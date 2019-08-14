For the Third Time, Oakworth Capital Bank Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3921 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 84 Percent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Birmingham-based Oakworth Capital Bank is No. 3921 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy.

"We are thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list again this year," said Scott Reed, president and chief executive officer of Oakworth Capital Bank. "Our continued inclusion on this list is a testament to our associates and the level of service and knowledge they provide our clients. Without this dedication, we would not have experienced the growth necessary to be in such illustrious company."

Oakworth Capital embodies their philosophy of "timeless values for a modern world" in everything they do. This is reflected in the services they offer wealth, commercial banking and personal banking clients and to the very intentional way that service is delivered. "This is not just a philosophy, but a way of doing business that is rooted deeply in the core of Oakworth," continued Reed.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial banking, wealth management and private banking services to successful businesses, families and individuals. The Bank serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as an office in Mobile. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworthcapital.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

