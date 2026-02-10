For the Third Year Running, Northwest Bank is Named one of Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks

The award, determined by customer survey responses and online reviews, recognizes Northwest's commitment to being the best neighborhood bank for its customers, clients and communities it serves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. 2026 was the third year Northwest was recognized on this list. The results are determined by a large-scale independent customer survey, social media reviews, mobile app reviews, and media coverage.

Northwest Bank recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks for the third year in a row

"Being named to this list is an honor and a reflection of our team's dedication to serving our customers, clients and communities," said Lou Torchio, president and CEO, Northwest Bank. "As a growing neighborhood bank, we remain deeply rooted in the values that have guided Northwest for 130 years—community, growth, and putting customer needs first. Our team works every day to deliver personal service, strengthen local economies, and help our customers prepare for what's next in their lives."

In 2026 Northwest earned five stars, the highest rating, reflecting its team's commitment to helping its customers and communities thrive.

Click here to view Northwest's Newsweek profile and learn what sets us apart—both in how we serve customers and how our associates support their communities.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services.

Currently, Northwest operates 151 full-service financial centers and 10 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana and provides customers fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

