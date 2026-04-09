Northwest Bank to open fourth Columbus area financial center near The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, one of the top 100 U.S. banks by total assets, announced plans for a fourth Columbus area financial center. The newest location will be at 2006 N. High Street, directly adjacent to The Ohio State University campus—an expansion that reinforces the bank's continued commitment to growth in central Ohio. Three other locations are already under development in New Albany, Gahanna, and Westerville. All four Columbus financial centers are set to open by the end of 2026.

A rendering of the future Northwest Bank financial center located on 2006 N. High Street in Columbus, Ohio set to open this fall. Courtesy: Northwest Bank

"When selecting our Columbus area locations, we evaluated high traffic corridors, demographic trends, and proximity to residential and retail hubs," said Urich Bowers, chief consumer banking and strategy officer. "Adding a location on High Street allows us to meet customers where they live, work, and study."

Northwest Bank sees the OSU community as an important element of its Columbus growth plans, reaching customers early in their financial journey as they are building independence. Additionally, the campus-focused financial center will be an opportunity to trial a smaller footprint, without traditional teller stations and more open space.

"Ohio State students are at a pivotal stage in their financial lives—often opening their first accounts, building credit, and forming lifelong banking habits," said Bowers. "We want to build a long-term relationship becoming a trusted partner early on, by offering a welcoming environment, modern digital tools, and personalized guidance as they navigate major financial milestones."

The new financial center will incorporate a modern, hospitality focused design and include a private meeting space and a universal banking model offering advanced self-service options, with onsite personal advice and guidance available from personal bankers.

Job creation and regional growth

Northwest is growing its organization to support the new financial centers and its broader expansion and transformation strategy. In the Columbus market alone, the new financial centers are expected to add 30 – 40 full‑time jobs.

Beyond these openings, Northwest has created nearly 90 new roles across its four-state footprint since 2025—including 25 positions in Columbus. Many of the Columbus roles are new senior leadership positions designed to drive growth and transformation. Recent additions include:

Chief Information Security Officer

Executive Director of Customer Experience, Design, and Innovation

Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, and Investor Relations

Head of External Communications

Head of Digital and Marketing Channels

Managing Director of Wealth Management

Executive Director of Consumer and Marketing Analytics

"We're attracting exceptional talent and expanding our leadership capabilities to support the transformation and expansion underway," said Lou Torchio, president and CEO of Northwest Bank. "These new positions strengthen our ability to innovate, serve customers more effectively, and build a stronger, more resilient organization for the future."

Dates and information for grand openings and other community events for all four locations will be shared once available.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services

Currently, Northwest operates 151 full-service financial centers and 10 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana and provides customers with fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI").

Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank/columbus.

Media Contact:

Vicki Zeal

External Communications Lead, Northwest Bank

(814) 217-8998

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Bank