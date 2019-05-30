For Third Consecutive Year Flexential Is Platinum Sponsor of The Denver Post's Ride the Rockies Cycling Tour

DENVER, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential® , a leading provider of hybrid IT and data center solutions is once again proud to be the premier sponsor of the annual Denver Post Ride the Rockies Cycling Tour, benefitting The Denver Post Community Foundation , a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which improves and enriches the lives of those in the Denver community by raising and distributing funds to metro-area and Colorado nonprofit agencies serving the areas of arts, youth, education, and human services.

With a mission to accelerate customer success through a unique combination of people and technology, Flexential builds trusted relationships and delivers tailored, value-added and reliable solutions to demonstrate the power of people in a technical world. An important part of this humanistic approach to technology is Flexential's commitment to giving back to the communities in which it does business.

"From our western co-headquarters in Denver, Flexential is proud to be sponsoring Ride the Rockies for the sixth consecutive year—the last three years of which we have acted as the cycling tour's title sponsor," said Jason Carolan, Chief Innovation Officer at Flexential. "We have maintained our participation in this unique event because it highlights the best of Colorado, including towns small and large throughout the mountains as well as spirited Coloradans volunteering along the route."

The 34th annual Ride the Rockies is a seven-day loop, from Sunday, June 9th to Saturday, June 15th, starting on Mt. Crested Butte and traveling through some of Colorado's most beautiful mountain passes and valleys. The daily mileage varies between 40 miles and 83 miles, with 445 total miles and 28,230 feet in total elevation gain.

"We are grateful for Flexential's important role in Ride the Rockies for the past six years," said Ride the Rockies Tour Director, Deirdre Moynihan. "Having a partner that wholeheartedly supports our mission to benefit some of Colorado's important non-profit organizations is invaluable to our ability to run a successful event."

All monies raised through Ride the Rockies go to Colorado nonprofits. Local businesses in each host community enjoy an estimated $250,000 in economic impact each day of the tour. Increasing this impact, The Denver Post Community Foundation will award a $3,000 grant to a nonprofit organization in each host town. Since 2001, Ride The Rockies has presented 115 grants, totaling more than $620,000, to nonprofit agencies in host communities. These organizations focus on youth education, cycling safety and increased access for low-income participants.

About Flexential

Co-headquartered in Charlotte, N.C and Denver, C.O., Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Denver Post Community Foundation

Ride the Rockies is an event of The Denver Post Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which serves to improve and enrich the lives of those in our community through support of programs that benefit arts and culture, children and youth, education and literacy and the provision of basic human services. The Foundation raises funds primarily through eight signature events and programs including: Basket of Joy, Cheyenne Frontier Days Train, Colorado State Spelling Bee, Passport to the Arts, Pedal The Plains Bicycle Tour, Pen and Podium Series, Ride the Rockies Bicycle Tour, and Season To Share. To learn more about Denver Post Community, visit denverpostcommunity.com.

