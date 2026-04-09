For Women Managing Nighttime Incontinence, Better Sleep and Comfort Start with BD® PureWick® Urine Collection System

New study findings published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine highlight the ease of use and comfort of BD PureWick® Female External Catheter can support a better night's rest

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. , April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced new clinical findings revealing that women managing nighttime urinary incontinence reported better sleep and greater overall comfort when using the BD PureWick® Urine Collection System. According to the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, participants highlighted the system's ease of use and the non-invasive design of the PureWick® Flex Female External Catheter as key factors in helping them rest more comfortably through the night.

New study findings published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine highlight the ease of use and comfort of BD PureWick® Female External Catheter can support a better night’s rest.

Bladder leakage affects millions of people and can disrupt sleep, cause skin irritation and reduce confidence and independence — especially among older adults. The PureWick® Urine Collection System offers a gentle, non-invasive option designed to help users stay dry overnight without the need for internal catheters, frequent pad changes, or leaving the bed to go to the bathroom.

"The findings from this study demonstrate that the PureWick® Flex Female External Catheter can be integrated safely and comfortably into the home setting, giving many women a greater sense of independence and dignity," said Dr. Michael J Kennelly, Professor of Urology at Wake Forest School of Medicine. "Any innovation that helps reduce the daily burden of incontinence and supports quality of life represents an important step forward for our patients."

Study Highlights

In a four-week randomized trial of 165 women, the PureWick® Flex Female External Catheter was compared to a traditional female urinary pouch. Key findings include:

Improved sleep and quality of life

Safe and effective urine capture

Easier to place and remove

Low incidence of skin irritation

Approximately 70% would like to continue using PureWick® External Catheters

"This study reinforces what we hear from women every day — that comfort, confidence and a good night's sleep have a direct impact on their quality of life," said Chris DelGiudice, vice president and general manager of Urology & Critical Care at BD. "With safety the top priority, the PureWick® Urine Collection System was designed to allow women with urinary incontinence to stay in bed comfortably, helping reduce trips to the bathroom which are associated with fall risk."

With most participants aged 65 and older, the results highlight the PureWick® Urine Collection System as an option for women who value independence and want to remain active in their own homes. The system uses a soft, flexible external absorbent material and gentle suction to draw away voided urine from the body into a collection canister, helping keep skin dry throughout the night.

Sponsored by BD and conducted across 13 clinical sites in the United States, this represents one of the first randomized studies of non-invasive urinary management devices in a home environment focused on patient experience, clinical outcomes and usability.

The PureWick® Urine Collection System is available at PureWickAtHome.com or by calling 1-800-323-0914.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)