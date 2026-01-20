Forage and Adyen Partner to Enable SNAP EBT for Adyen Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forage , the mission-driven payments company, today announced a partnership with leading payments platform, Adyen to power SNAP EBT payments for Adyen merchants in the U.S. Building on Adyen's continued innovation and rapid growth in the food & beverage space, enabling EBT payments will allow retailers to accept SNAP benefits from the 42 million Americans who rely on them.

Forage is the fastest-growing USDA-approved payments processor for SNAP acceptance, supporting many of the nation's largest grocery and delivery retailers with USDA FNS approvals, technical implementation, go-to-market planning, and ongoing program compliance. This collaboration with Adyen provides a streamlined, compliant path for grocery, convenience, and restaurant meal program merchants to enable SNAP EBT within Adyen's industry-leading unified commerce platform.

"At Adyen, our mission is to remove complexity from payments," said Pearse O'Flynn, Global Head of Platforms, F&B and Hospitality at Adyen. Partnering with Forage to bring seamless, end-to-end SNAP EBT processing onto our platform was a natural extension of that mission. This integration enables merchants to expand access to SNAP customers while preserving a single, consistent operational and reporting experience across all payment methods—reinforcing our commitment to our customers."

"Adyen is one of the best payments companies in the world, trusted by brands people use every day," said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage. "Forage is proud to support Adyen in enabling this important payment method for their retailers, while helping millions of SNAP recipients shop with more flexibility and dignity."

Optimized to provide a seamless experience for customers, the implementation supports mixed-basket flows, secure PIN entry, and EBT-specific refund handling – allowing merchants to add EBT to existing Adyen integrations with minimal lift. First merchants are primed to go live in early 2026.

Extending SNAP EBT payments into Adyen's global platform will increase food access for millions of shoppers without adding operational complexity for retailers. Adyen merchants interested in enabling EBT can contact their account manager to coordinate eligibility and begin onboarding.

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept SNAP EBT payments. 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries, and Forage powers payments to serve communities in need. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers retailers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. For more information visit joinforage.com .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with brands including H&M, Uber, eBay, and Meta. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

SOURCE Forage Technology Corporation