Forage Named to Inc. 2025 Best in Business List for Advancing Food Access

Forage's SNAP EBT infrastructure helps retailers and delivery platforms serve low-income shoppers with greater convenience, choice, and dignity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forage , the mission-driven payments company, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best Social Good category. Through its USDA-approved payments infrastructure, Forage powers SNAP EBT transactions for some of the nation's largest delivery platforms, grocers, and convenience retailers, expanding grocery access for millions of households every month.

Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"At Forage, we're building modern payments infrastructure to meaningfully address our nation's food affordability crisis" said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage. "This recognition from Inc. reflects the category leadership of our technology and the real impact we're driving every day as we help millions of low-income families put food on the table."

Since launching its first retailer in 2022, Forage has facilitated more than 8.7M SNAP EBT transactions across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Each order represents a household buying groceries with the benefits they already receive – whether they live in a food desert, lack reliable transportation, have health challenges, or simply don't have time to shop in-store. By supporting SNAP EBT online, Forage is helping turn government benefits into fresh produce, pantry staples, and everyday grocery essentials.

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept SNAP EBT payments. 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries, and Forage powers payments to serve communities in need. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers retailers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. For more information visit www.joinforage.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

