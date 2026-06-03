Forage raises additional $40M to help low-income families save on groceries

"The cost of groceries is the number-one financial stressor in America," said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage. "At Forage, we're building a network for affordability, making it easy for low-income Americans to save on groceries. At the same time, we're helping retailers grow by better serving the affordability needs of today's price-conscious shoppers."

Forage has made it easy for retailers and platforms to accept government benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); Health Savings Accounts (HSA); and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). Its payments technology is used at over 100,000 stores across all 50 states, including national retailers like Dollar General, Gopuff, and Save A Lot, as well as online platforms such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. To date, Forage has facilitated tens of millions of grocery orders to millions of American families and grown payments volume by 13x over the last year.

Christopher Gottschalk, General Partner at Mouro Capital, said: "SNAP is one of the largest and most underserved payment ecosystems in the country. Forage has built the only modern infrastructure to serve it at scale. We've watched this team earn the trust of consumers, retailers, platforms, community groups, and government stakeholders. We believe Forage is defining this category, and we see even greater opportunities ahead."

The Forage app was built to address an urgent need: for too many low-income families, accessing affordable food is a daily struggle.

In a recent survey, 53% of American adults identified high grocery prices as a major source of financial stress, ahead of housing, healthcare, and childcare. The Forage app helps address this affordability crisis by offering low-income Americans a free, simple way to:

Securely check their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) balances

Discover savings and earn rewards on everyday purchases

Find nearby stores and online retailers that accept SNAP

Learn which items are SNAP-eligible by state

Access tools to improve financial health

Since launch in late 2025, the app has been downloaded over 100,000 times. By the end of 2026, Forage aims to reach one million low-income families via the app.

"I started using the Forage app, and so far I am really happy and honestly super impressed," said one app user in a Google Play review. "Sign up is a breeze, and uploading receipts is simple and straightforward. I truly cannot say enough good things about this app!!"

Nearly one in eight Americans, approximately 40 million people, rely on SNAP to meet their nutritional needs. Yet the infrastructure powering SNAP wasn't built for the digital era. As a result, millions of SNAP families can't securely check their balances in real time, shop at many online retailers, or access the same convenience available to other consumers.

Forage's technology reduces friction and fraud across the SNAP ecosystem. By modernizing SNAP infrastructure, Forage makes it easier for families to access benefits, simpler for retailers and platforms to participate, and more efficient for government agencies to ensure compliance and reduce waste.

"Dollar General's mission of Serving Others starts with showing up in the communities we call home, including the rural and underserved markets where other retailers either cannot or have chosen not to go," said Tony Rogers, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Dollar General. "Partnering with Forage to bring SNAP EBT acceptance online through our partnership with DoorDash extends that mission to our customers' doorsteps, ensuring the families who count on us for affordable essentials can enjoy the same accessibility and convenience, however they choose to shop."

About Forage

Forage expands financial access for low-income families. A mission-driven financial infrastructure platform, Forage makes it easy for retailers to accept benefits like SNAP, WIC, and HSA/FSA. Forage is the only USDA-approved, third-party payment processor (TPP) that combines modern software with dedicated service to guide retailers through authorization and launch. For more information, visit www.joinforage.com.

SOURCE Forage Technology Corporation