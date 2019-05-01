Forbes Again Names Leidos Among America's Best Employers

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology leader, announced today it has again been named to the annual Forbes list of America's Best Employers, which identifies the top 500 companies that employees like to work for and highlights the best among industry that meets its criteria.

"Our 32,000 employees across the globe define who we are and what we stand for as a company: helping to make the world safer, healthier, and more efficient," said Paul Engola, Leidos Chief Human Resources Officer & Head of Business Partnerships. "Our value-driven culture and our mission attracts a highly-skilled, talented and diverse workforce adept at providing innovative solutions for our customers' most complex problems."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees to create the list. The results were derived from a series of online surveys of more than 50,000 U.S. employees across 25 different industries. The respondents rated, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Additionally, survey respondents nominated other organizations within their industries.

Leidos enterprise highlights include:

Diversity and Inclusion: In 2018, the company launched a new Diversity & Inclusion campaign, "Inclusive Perspectives = Innovative Solutions," which reinforces the importance of an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives yield innovative solutions for our customers. The company has seven Employee Resource Groups where employees can network based on shared characteristics and life experiences. Additionally, Leidos has an ongoing commitment to hiring veterans, and 1 in 4 employees has served in the U.S. military.

Leidos is committed to its ongoing corporate responsibility efforts to help end the opioid epidemic and is furthering initiatives to educate the company's workforce of 32,000 employees. It has launched a coalition of companies to address the crisis through its , garnering the support of 50 companies to date. Ethics & Compliance: Leidos is recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, specifically as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. This honor underscores the company's commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business performance.

Other Forbes lists Leidos has been named to include: Best Employers for Diversity 2019; World's Best Employers 2018; Top 100 Digital Companies 2018; and Best Employers for Women 2018. More information about "Life at Leidos" and available job opportunities in science, engineering and information technology can be found at https://www.leidos.com/careers.





About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

