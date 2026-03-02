Sentry Insurance renews to support trucking industry and advocate for fleets

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry announced the renewal of its three-year partnership with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) as Corporate Partner and Featured Product, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting the trucking industry through both comprehensive insurance solutions and strong industry advocacy. This continued collaboration reflects a mutual focus on advancing civil justice reforms that protect fleets and help strengthen the industry as a whole.

The partnership underscores Sentry's commitment to providing flexible solutions and essential support for fleets of all sizes. Through a comprehensive suite of tailored coverages—including auto liability, physical damage, general liability, motor truck cargo, and innovative solutions such as cyber liability and data breach response coverage—Sentry helps meet the evolving needs of motor carriers.

In collaboration with ATA, these efforts extend beyond insurance solutions to meaningful advocacy at the state level and in Washington, D.C., aimed at stemming the tide of lawsuit abuse targeting trucking companies. Sentry continues to drive industry-wide conversations on trucking legal reform and other claim cost drivers, such as predatory towing.

"Truckers keep the economy moving forward, often while facing complex and evolving challenges," said Scott Miller, President Commercial Insurance Agency & Broker at Sentry. "At Sentry, our focus is on standing alongside fleets with the coverage, safety expertise, and claims support they need to operate with confidence. Our partnership with ATA reflects a shared commitment to protecting the trucking industry and advocating for policies that help it thrive."

Beyond customized insurance solutions, Sentry supports fleets with a specialized, in-house claims team and a comprehensive safety services program designed specifically for transportation risks. Because trucking plays such a critical role in keeping the nation's goods moving, Sentry focuses on helping fleets operate safely and efficiently.

"We value our ongoing partnership with Sentry, which combines industry expertise, tailored insurance solutions, and strong advocacy efforts to help fleets operate safely," said Michael Doran, senior vice president of membership and allied partnerships at ATA. "Together, we will continue our efforts to shape the industry and protect the drivers and businesses that keep America moving."

