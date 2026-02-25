Sentry survey: More than half of executives are optimistic about the year ahead, while 60% report higher stress than last year

Survey uncovers striking disconnect between perceived threats when it comes to risks from litigation and severe weather

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 C-Suite Stress Index Survey by Sentry®, one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, shows that while more than half of business leaders are more optimistic about their businesses' survival and growth this year, many feel under greater stress than last year.

According to the research, more than half (54%) of U.S. executives are confident their company will survive—and thrive—in 2026, but 60% report feeling more stressed than last year.

The survey of 1,250 business owners, CEOs, CFOs, and Chief Risk Officers at U.S. companies, conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Sentry, revealed while many executives are focused on perceived threats, many are overlooking key risks that could shutter their businesses for good.

TOP BUSINESS RISKS FOR 2026

Executives cited among top business risks in 2026 supply chain or logistics challenges (45%) and economic pressures (44%). They also are concerned about tariffs and trade uncertainty (39%), labor shortages (38%), rising employee healthcare costs (38%), and cyberattacks (37%).

"Our research reinforces the same concerns expressed by our policyholders as they head into 2026," said Jeff Cole, AVP of National Accounts at Sentry. "These concerns may be having a direct impact on decision-making. For example, we're noticing a reduction in payroll growth, which is a strong indicator of the concern about what 2026 may bring."

"Customers are concerned about the impact of tariffs on their own supplies and production equipment," said Brett Hoopingarner, National Sales Director – Direct Writer and Life & Annuities at Sentry. "In the past, many customers opted for inflation guard coverage of 2–4%, but due to the uncertainty around tariffs, many customers are asking for an inflation guard of 8–10% or more."

SIGNIFICANT DISCONNECT BETWEEN PERCEPTION AND REALITY

Beneath the optimism of the year ahead, however, lies a significant disconnect between the business risk trends many leaders worry about most and the ones that could put their companies out of business in a single event.

The risks executives fear could lead to catastrophic, business-ending losses—specifically multimillion-dollar lawsuits and natural catastrophes—appear to be downplayed.

Lawsuits have affected 93% of organizations in the past five years, often driving up insurance premiums and legal costs. Additionally, nearly 7 out of 10 executives (69%) believe a single multimillion-dollar verdict would likely put their company out of business. Yet, fewer than one in five (17%) include lawsuits among their top risks heading into 2026.

"The best way to eliminate the risk of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit is to prevent the claim from ever happening," said Hoopingarner. "One of the best ways to prevent claims is through sound risk management. Executives should work with their agent, broker, and insurer to review their operations for policies and practices that reduce risk and make operations safer."

A similar disconnect appears around severe weather and other natural catastrophes. Nearly all businesses (92%) have experienced some kind of weather-related disruption in the past five years, and 50% of executives believe the next major weather event or natural catastrophe could force their company to close entirely. And still, less than a third (32%) cite natural catastrophes among their top threats for 2026.

"Increasingly, policyholders are making the connection between weather and business continuity," Hoopingarner said. "Our policyholders are starting to look at whether new suppliers—and even competitors—can fulfill orders if they go down due to a major weather event. We also are seeing executives extend business income and expense coverage to 12–24 months rather than only 6–12 months to help them survive should a catastrophe hit."

OTHER INSIGHTS

A significant majority (84%) of executives are asking more of employees, including tasks outside their roles, above their level, or for which they haven't been trained. At the same time, more than half (51%) are calling on employees to work longer hours or take fewer breaks.





The vast majority (83%) of leaders plan to increase investments in worker safety, with more than three-fourths (78%) hoping to increase retention or support recruitment.





Nearly all (97%) leaders are feeling impacts of an older population and shifting retirement age.



Two-thirds (66%) of executives have either already seen an influx of unskilled or under-skilled workers lead to more claims, or are concerned it will happen soon.



As the population ages and average retirement age increases, nearly half (46%) of executives say the aging population is driving increased healthcare expenses.



Nearly all executives (98%) are planning to reevaluate their company's insurance policies this year, and the vast majority (83%) are not completely confident their insurance coverage is adequate. Even with concerns, more than half plan to maintain their current coverage.

"In this time of emerging business risks, you should review your insurance policy on an annual basis with your broker and insurance company to ensure you are properly covered," Cole said.

Download the report, including key concerns and executive sentiment: 2026 C-Suite Stress Index.

About the survey

Wakefield Research conducted a survey of 1,250 U.S. executives with a minimum size of 10 employees, where qualifying roles are as follows: business owners, CEOs, CFOs, Chief Risk Officers (CROs), between Dec. 4-16, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Sentry Insurance

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States. Sentry has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (superior), current as of June 2025. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com.

