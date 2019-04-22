Forbes Magazine Names UniFirst Corporation to its 2019 America's Best Employers List

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct an independent and anonymous online survey of nearly 50,000 workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations. The evaluation was based on two different criteria. Participants were asked to rate—on a scale from 0 to 10—their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. In addition, participants were requested to evaluate other employers that stood out either positively or negatively in their respective industries.

"We are incredibly proud to be honored as one of 'America's Best Employers' this year," says Steven Sintros, president and CEO of UniFirst Corporation. "I'd personally like to thank our thousands of employee Team Partners who took the time to share their positive impressions of UniFirst. Our employee Team Partners are our company's greatest asset and we continually strive to improve our employee experience, so they feel valued and appreciated every day."

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with more than 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

