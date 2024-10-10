Forbes Names Adventist HealthCare to Maryland's Best Employers List for Fifth Year in a Row

System is the Only Healthcare Employer in Maryland's Top 10

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare was honored for the fifth straight year on the annual list of America's Best-in-State Employers by Forbes. The Gaithersburg-based health care system ranked No. 10 overall among Maryland employers and was the highest-ranked health care system in the state.

The honor comes during a time of transition as new President and CEO John Sackett guides the company into its next chapter of serving the health needs of the greater Washington, D.C., region. Adventist HealthCare operates community hospitals, physician practices and specialty health services in more than 50 locations in Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and also manages Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"This Forbes recognition confirms why Adventist HealthCare continues to be the best place to work and grow for our team members as well as a trusted source of high-quality, compassionate care for our patients," said Sackett. "Adventist HealthCare has a more than 100 years of history supporting our employees' total well-being while they live out their calling to extend hope and healing to our community."

Forbes' rankings – created in partnership with Statista, Inc. – are based on an anonymous survey of more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 workers within the United States. Respondents were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer or employers they'd worked for within the past two years, as well as evaluate other organizations they knew through friends or family who worked there. The honored companies provide opportunities for development, offer competitive compensation, stay innovative and create an inclusive environment among other key factors.

"This award recognizes the teamwork and care that we extend to both our patients and each other as well," added Brendan Johnson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Adventist HealthCare. "We are excited to celebrate this honor with our team members."

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

