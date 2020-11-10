Forbes Names Axia One of America's Best PR Firms for 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named Axia Public Relations one of America's best PR firms for 2021.

Out of 5,000 PR firms considered, Forbes' list included 200 firms. That arguably ranks Axia in the top 4% of PR agencies nationwide.

"As we reflect on why Forbes selected us, it's likely [because of] our innovative approach to PR that our clients and industry peers recognized, our talented PR agency team, proven processes, and value-driven approach ," said Jason Mudd, Axia's CEO and managing partner.

Axia positions itself as an industry leader in PR measurement; produces On Top of PR, its new weekly video podcast ; prepares well for the pandemic ; enhances the profession by giving back through its George Floyd business mentor program and our annual college PR scholarship ; lives its agency's core values of integrity, ideas, relationships, results, and improvement; went 63 months with zero employee turnover ; and averages a 98% three-year client retention rate. And among those clients that leave, 50% of them eventually return to the PR agency.

Axia retained its staff and even grew its staff while adapting to 2020's turbulence by integrating new offerings and putting its clients and relationships first during the global pandemic and corresponding economic and political crisis.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for this inaugural ranking of America's Best PR Agencies 2021. To develop the list, Statista surveyed more than 12,700 experts (i.e., employees of PR agencies and freelancers) and 20,500 clients (i.e., employees in PR/marketing departments or decision-makers) between June and July 2020. They nominated more than 5,000 firms. Statista asked respondents to nominate PR agencies with which they had experience working. Statista did not consider self-nominations nor recommendations within PR agency networks.

Statista asked survey participants to indicate how likely they were to nominate a particular agency on a scale of zero (very unlikely) to 10 (very likely). Statista then narrowed the list to the top 200 firms and gave those that received at least the median score a four-star rating and those that exceeded the median score a five-star rating. Only 200 PR firms made the final ranking.

In 18 years, some of America's fastest-growing and most admired brands have turned to Axia. Regional midmarket and national enterprise companies, especially those offering products, services, and franchise or investment opportunities in multiple geographic, vertical industries, and consumer enthusiast markets, select Axia for news, social, web, and crisis strategies, solutions, and services. Axia also specializes in PR for construction, insurance, professional services, home service industries, and franchisors. Learn more at axiapr.com or call 888-PR-FIRM-8 (888-773-4768).

News Contact: Clarissa Schearer for Axia Public Relations 888-773-4768, [email protected]

SOURCE Axia Public Relations

Related Links

http://axiapr.com

