Forbes Names BrightStar Care One of the Best Franchises in America

The Forbes ranking was created using intel and statistics from FRANdata, which analyzed more than 3,300 active franchise brands and compiled data spanning 2012-2016. Researchers narrowed the selection to 60 brands that demonstrated satisfactory longevity, activity and scale. Finally, FRANdata ranked the franchises best to worst using criteria such as system sustainability, system demand, value for investment, franchisor support and stability.

Competition remains fierce in the home healthcare field. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the home care industry generated revenue of $65.4 billion in 2012, the most recent year for which data is available. That's more than double the $30.4 billion figure from just 10 years earlier. With the demand rising, along with the number of independent and franchise brands, BrightStar Care continuously comes out on top. The company is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception and in 2017, the company ranked No. 69 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and was included for the tenth consecutive year on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"Recognition like this could not be possible without the hard work of our passionate franchisees who, day-in and day-out, work together to achieve success and reach our business goals," said Shelly Sun, CEO and co-founder of BrightStar Care. "Our focus has always been on having the highest standard of care for families in the industry and being the employer of choice for caregivers – making the possibilities of future success endless."

BrightStar Care offers both medical and non-medical private duty home care services, as well as medical staffing and each BrightStar Care location employs a Registered Nurse Director of Nursing who tailors unique, personalized plans of care for each client and oversees a professional care team of well-qualified, experienced caregivers. The company began franchising in 2005, and has since grown to a $350 million company with more than 329 locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about BrightStar Care, please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

Full results of the Forbes "best" and "worst" in franchising can be found at https://www.forbes.com/best-worst-franchises-to-buy/#75801f362699.

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 329 locations that provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client, a service that no other private duty home care provider offers. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. In 2017, the company ranked No. 69 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and was included for the tenth consecutive year on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com; to find out more about BrightStar Care Franchising, visit www.franchise.brightstarcare.com.

