Forbes Names Chip Munn a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for Sixth Year as Signature Wealth Group Deepens Private Wealth Commitment

FLORENCE, S.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group and Senior Wealth Advisor, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the sixth consecutive year, placing #6 in South Carolina for 2026. The recognition marks another milestone for a firm that has spent the past decade building one of the Southeast's most comprehensive independent wealth planning practices.

Chip Munn, CEO, Signature Wealth Group

The ranking, developed annually by SHOOK Research, evaluates advisors on factors including assets under management, revenue trends, compliance records, and client service practices. While the award is issued in Munn's name, the assets and client relationships behind the placement span a network of his team of 60 wealth planning professionals serving more than 3,560 families across 15 communities. (as of 1/26/2026)

"This recognition belongs to every member of our team," said Munn. "What we've built here is the result of a shared commitment to doing right by our clients in every community we serve. We've always believed that great wealth planning isn't just about retirement but also helping people live well today and build something that outlasts them. That belief shapes everything we do, from the way we structure client relationships to the Private Wealth experience we've built for our most complex clients. Earning this recognition six years running tells me we're on the right track."

Signature Wealth operates on a team advising model centered on comprehensive, long-term planning. The firm's approach, framed around Lifestyle, Retirement and Legacy, is designed to help clients live well today while building financial security that extends beyond retirement and across generations.

That philosophy has taken on a new dimension in the past year. Signature Wealth launched a dedicated, more specialized Private Wealth offering for clients with $5 million or more in assets, built around whole-life planning that addresses family, business, estate, and legacy alongside investment strategy.

The firm also elevated Bary Dedge to President in June 2025 and was named one of South Carolina's 50 Fastest Growing Companies later that fall. Together, the milestones reflect an organization that has grown deliberately, with infrastructure and leadership depth to match its expanding client base.

Signature Wealth's model is grounded in the belief that well-supported advisors deliver better outcomes for clients and that thriving local practices strengthen the communities where they operate. Six consecutive Forbes placements suggest that conviction is translating into results.

About Signature Wealth Group Signature Wealth Group is a regional network of independent wealth management practices headquartered in Florence, SC, serving clients throughout the Southeast. Affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, the firm provides comprehensive wealth planning across investments, tax strategy, retirement planning, estate planning, and legacy. Learn more at signaturewealth.com.

135 South Dargan St., Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29506. Phone: 843-519-1100 Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and was released on 4/7/2026. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 52,043 nominations, roughly 11,302 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/ for more info.

Media Contact: Bobbie Adkins, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE Signature Wealth Group