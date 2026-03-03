Signature Wealth Group Celebrates 10 Years with Sustained Growth and Plans for Strategic Expansion in 2026

FLORENCE, S.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Wealth is marking ten years under its current brand with significant growth, statewide recognition, and a deliberate expansion strategy entering 2026.

The Signature Wealth team in Florence, SC.

Although the organization's continuity of care dates back to 1970, the 2016 Signature Wealth rebrand marked the beginning of a new chapter focused on scalable infrastructure, advisor collaboration, and comprehensive wealth planning. Over the past decade, the company has grown from a single practice into a regional wealth planning group serving more than 3,580 families across 15 communities and managing approximately $2.8 billion in client assets (as of January 2026).

In 2025, that progress was recognized at the state level when Signature Wealth Group was named one of South Carolina's 50 Fastest Growing Companies and, for the fifth consecutive year, earned placement on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. These milestones reflect their disciplined expansion and sustained client trust.

As the group enters its second decade, leadership is emphasizing a defining principle behind its growth: interdependence.

"Independence is often viewed as the pinnacle for advisors," said President Bary Dedge. "But many discover that interdependence is really what they desire. While operating independently limits scalability and full client service, our shared infrastructure and collaborative community provide the operational strength that enables advisors to thrive."

That philosophy continues to shape Signature's growth plan. The group is intentionally strengthening its presence in Greenville, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, markets supported by strong demographic and economic trends. Wilmington, North Carolina, has been identified as a next-phase opportunity.

This phase of expansion is selective and focused on experienced, locally established advisors who value autonomy, collaboration, and long-term ownership and succession pathways. They believe that when advisors are well supported, trust runs deeper and teams thrive.

"After 20 years at one firm, I was institutionalized. The idea of doing something different terrified me. There's no way I would've gone independent without their support. Each year here, I find I'm stepping closer to my true self," said Matt Thiel, owner of Signature Wealth Strategies, High Point, NC.

Signature Wealth's approach to growth has never centered on rapid headcount growth, but is structured around durable partnerships and sustainable expansion in markets where demand for comprehensive wealth planning continues to increase.

Sean Bokhoven, owner of Signature Wealth Strategies, Winston-Salem, NC, said, "Coming from a corporate firm, I thought I wanted to go solo. I was ready to do my own thing, but once I met the folks at Signature, I realized I didn't need to recreate the wheel. They've already built the engine - the compliance, the marketing, and even legal."

Ten years after the 2016 rebrand, Signature Wealth remains focused on building a regional organization defined by continuity, community, and long-term vision.

If you know an experienced advisor in Greenville, SC, or Savannah, GA who is exploring a new path, please connect them with Signature Wealth Group.

For more information, visit SignatureWealth.com .

Media Contact: Bobbie Adkins, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

135 South Dargan St., Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29506. Phone: 843-519-1100 Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

