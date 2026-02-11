Forbes Names Delta Dental of California One of America's Best Employers for 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, the leading dental insurance provider, has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2026 by Forbes magazine. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes magazine and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Delta Dental of California one of Forbes Best Midsize Employers 2026

"Being recognized as a top workplace reflects the culture our people have intentionally built together," said Brian Sherman, executive vice president and chief people officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "Our employees are deeply connected to our purpose of improving health and well-being, and that sense of mission drives how we work, collaborate, and lead. We're committed to creating an environment where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a vast sample of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

Delta Dental's core values of Trust, Service, Excellence and Innovation are unified in a shared commitment to embrace different ideas, perspectives, and backgrounds to create a strong creative work environment that delivers better results. Delta Dental strives to improve health by providing access to quality care, motivating and empowering every employee to take exceptional care of our customers, providers and each other.

Statista publishes hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

To learn more about what makes Delta Dental of California one of America's best employers

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 27 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia*. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

*Delta Dental of California's operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

