Patriots QB Drake Maye, Wife Ann Michael and 800+ Granite Teammates Raise $4.155 Million for Boston Children's Hospital

Proceeds from "Saving by Shaving" support Boston Children's mission of unmatched care and world-class science, providing lifesaving answers to sick children and their families from around the world.

The Maye family's support for Saving by Shaving follows the March 27 launch of the MayeDay Family Foundation, which has committed to funding a Child Life therapist on Boston Children's oncology floor for three years. The foundation also announced its inaugural "MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic," set for May 31 at Polar Park in Worcester, with proceeds benefiting Boston Children's Hospital.

At this year's event, Granite CEO Rob Hale, along with Granite teammates, families and friends, were joined by community leaders, celebrities and athletes. In addition to Maye, Ann Michael Maye and Andruzzi, the fundraiser's special guests included Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch; Kevin Churchwell, MD, CEO of Boston Children's Hospital; and radio personality Greg Hill of WEEI.

"Each year, Saving by Shaving reminds us what's possible when people come together for something bigger than themselves," said Hale. "What began more than a decade ago as a simple challenge has grown into a powerful tradition that reflects the heart of Granite and our extended community. I'm incredibly proud of our teammates, families, friends and special guests for showing up once again to support Boston Children's and its extraordinary work. Their generosity and compassion help advance care, research and hope for children and families who need it most."

"When an entire company comes together at an event like this, it becomes something bigger than business — it becomes purpose in action," said Boston Children's CEO Kevin B. Churchwell, MD. "Seeing Granite unite at Saving by Shaving to support the kids and families at Boston Children's Hospital reminds us why we do what we do. It's about showing up, giving back and making a real difference where it matters most."

Over the past 13 years, more than 12,000 people have participated in the "Saving by Shaving" event by shaving their heads and donating their hair, raising $62.7 million for charitable organizations.

For each participant who shaved their head or donated at least 8 inches of hair, Granite donated $2,500, which the Hale family matched dollar for dollar, for a total of $5,000 per head to pediatric research and treatments through The Every Child Fund at Boston Children's Hospital.

Additionally, all locks of hair will be donated to Hair We Share, which creates custom wigs free of charge for those affected by medical hair loss.

Plus, a donation of $100 was made for every "chemo cap" crafted by the Granite Fiber Arts team. This year, the team created 200 hats for children and adults, contributing to a cumulative total of more than 4,000.

The "Saving by Shaving" event was also supported by Granite's business customers and local partners, including:

Dunkin', which served coffee, breakfast and other beverages onsite via a mobile food truck, and Sodexo, which supplied meals and snacks.

Professional barbers and stylists, who volunteered their talents, hailing from Hairplace One, Mackie's Barber Shop, Milton Barber Shop, Paul's Barber Shop, Rocco and Sons Barber Shop, Salon Matteo and Supercuts.

Granite's annual "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser began 13 years ago when CEO Rob Hale playfully dared a member of his team to shave his ZZ Top-style beard for a $1,000 donation to a cancer hospital. Soon after, hundreds more joined in, shaving their heads or beards in solidarity with chemotherapy patients. Since then, the event has grown into a movement, drawing sports icons and leaders like Drake Maye, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, David Ortiz, Mike Vrabel, Joe Mazzulla, Sam Hauser, former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey — all united in giving patients and families a brighter future on their medical journeys.

Acknowledgements

Granite is grateful to the following people and organizations for making today's "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser a success.

Dignitaries

Thomas Koch, Mayor of Quincy

Kevin Churchwell, MD, CEO, Boston Children's Hospital

Sports & Celebrity Guests

Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots, and his wife, Ann Michael Maye

Joe Andruzzi, New England Patriots

Greg Hill, WEEI, "The Greg Hill Morning Show"

Barbers & Stylists

Hairplace One

Mackie's Barber Shop

Milton Barber Shop

Paul's Barber Shop

Rocco and Sons Barber Shop

Salon Matteo

Supercuts

Photos & Videos

Photos and videos are available to press on request.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, Boston Children's has led the way in life-changing pediatric innovation since its founding in 1869. Today, 6,500 researchers and scientific staff, including 14 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 37 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators across ~1M square feet of lab space comprise the research community. From bench to bedside, scientists work on preventing, treating, and curing diseases that impact both children and adults, no matter how rare or complex the condition. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 491-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.

With nine satellite locations and the Martha Elliot Health Center, Boston Children's also provides 24/7 pediatric care at five hospitals including Beverly Hospital, Winchester Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, South Shore Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.

Boston Children's also includes: Affiliation with Franciscan Children's Hospital, including 112 beds and 700+ employees; Boston Children's Primary Care Alliance, a robust network of 33 pediatric practices serving patients and families throughout Massachusetts; The Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Boston Children's Hospital (PPOC) with more than 400 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants devoted exclusively to pediatric primary care, in close collaboration with subspecialists at Boston Children's in more than 90 locations throughout Massachusetts; Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) which is the largest pediatric multispecialty group in New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut, including nearly 300 clinicians in more than 60 locations.

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SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC