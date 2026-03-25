MEDIA ADVISORY - Patriots QB Drake Maye and Wife Ann Michael to Headline Granite's 13th Annual 'Saving by Shaving' Event Benefiting Boston Children's Hospital

Event on March 31 Expected to Raise More Than $3.5 Million

QUINCY, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications will host its 13th annual "Saving by Shaving" event to raise funds for pediatric research and treatments at Boston Children's Hospital.

Local leaders, celebrities and sports stars will join Granite CEO Rob Hale and thousands of Granite teammates, family members and friends for the event, which will be held March 31, 2026, at Granite's headquarters in Quincy, Mass. (The event is not open to the public; media attendance is welcomed with advance registration.)

Over the past 12 years, more than 12,000 participants have shaved their heads or donated hair through the annual Saving by Shaving event, helping raise over $58.5 million for medical research and treatment at leading Boston medical institutions.

Quick Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST

8:45-9:15 a.m.: Community leaders and celebrities will be arriving.

9:15 a.m.: Greg Hill, master of ceremonies, introduces special guests.

9:45 a.m.: Check presentation to Boston Children's Hospital.

Location: Granite Telecommunications HQ, 1 Heritage Drive, Quincy, MA 02171

What: For each person who shaves their head or donates at least 8 inches of their hair, Granite will donate $2,500, which is matched dollar for dollar by the Hale family, for a total of $5,000 per head to The Every Child Fund at Boston Children's Hospital, providing lifesaving answers to sick children and their families.

Featuring:

Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots, and his wife, Ann Michael Maye

Thomas Koch, Mayor of Quincy

Kevin Churchwell, MD, President/CEO, Boston Children's Hospital

Greg Hill, host of WEEI's The Greg Hill Morning Show, serving again as master of ceremonies

A Message from Granite Gives Back: "Every shave and every donation reminds patients and families that they're not alone," says Melanie Richards, Chair of Granite Gives Back. "Saving by Shaving is our chance to bring hope to children facing their hardest moments and to lift up the incredible work of Boston Children's Hospital."

Media Access Instructions:

For security reasons, all press must register in advance and onsite:

In advance by email or phone: Khali Henderson, [email protected] or 480.848.6726; Jeremy Robison, [email protected] or 617.837.4027

or 480.848.6726; Jeremy Robison, or 617.837.4027 Onsite: 8:30-9:00 a.m. at the press check-in table

Onsite Contact: Rachael McMillan, 617.837.5817, [email protected]

About Granite

Granite is a trailblazing technology and communications company with philanthropy at the heart of its culture. Under the leadership of CEO Rob Hale, the company has contributed more than $400 million to charitable causes, supporting initiatives in healthcare, food and housing insecurity, education, community development and wide range of social services. Throughout its 24‑year history, Granite has been consistently recognized as one of Massachusetts' most philanthropic organizations.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, Boston Children's has led the way in life-changing pediatric innovation since its founding in 1869. Today, 6,500 researchers and scientific staff, including 14 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 37 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators across ~1M square feet of lab space comprise the research community. From bench to bedside, scientists work on preventing, treating, and curing diseases that impact both children and adults, no matter how rare or complex the condition. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 491-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.

With nine satellite locations and the Martha Elliot Health Center, Boston Children's also provides 24/7 pediatric care at five hospitals including Beverly Hospital, Winchester Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, South Shore Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.

Boston Children's also includes: Affiliation with Franciscan Children's Hospital, including 112 beds and 700+ employees; Boston Children's Primary Care Alliance, a robust network of 33 pediatric practices serving patients and families throughout Massachusetts; The Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Boston Children's Hospital (PPOC) with more than 400 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants devoted exclusively to pediatric primary care, in close collaboration with subspecialists at Boston Children's in more than 90 locations throughout Massachusetts; Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) which is the largest pediatric multispecialty group in New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut, including nearly 300 clinicians in more than 60 locations.

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SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC