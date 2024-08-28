Forbes Names Guidehouse to World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 List

Guidehouse's next-generation consulting delivery model receives global recognition for helping clients navigate today's fast-changing business environment

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2024.

The annual ranking helps business leaders evaluate management consulting companies as they seek expert guidance in navigating today's fast-changing business environment. In March 2024, Guidehouse was also named among America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes.

"This prestigious recognition is reflective of Guidehouse's agility, capabilities, and scale in our work with clients to solve some of the world's most formidable challenges," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "As a rapidly growing consultancy with a unique technology-enabled delivery model that is backed by the highest standards and a focus on client excellence, we take great pride in being named among the World's Best Management Consulting Firms."

Guidehouse's inclusion among this year's top management consulting firms is based on its success in delivering best-in-class advisory, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector organizations across the globe. Purpose-built to outwit complexity, the firm is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation in its pursuit to help clients achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future.

Since it was formed in 2018, Guidehouse has continued to disrupt legacy consulting delivery models as one of the fastest-growing firms in the industry, expanding both organically and inorganically to become a next-generation consultancy of more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations around the world. The firm is regularly recognized for its high-quality standards, integrity, innovation, growth, diversity, leadership, and excellence, including as a Military Friendly® Employer, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, among Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, a Washington Business Journal LGBTQ+ Award recipient, as well as ISO 9002 and ISO 20000 certifications.

Forbes partnered with the research company Statista to create the third annual World's Best Management Consulting Firms list. The rankings were created after surveying both clients and senior executives at consulting firms in 29 countries. Firms were evaluated for their performance in specific industries such as healthcare and financial services, and functional consulting areas including sales, strategy, and digital transformation.

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

