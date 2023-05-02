Forbes Names ICF One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

Company Recognized for Work in Energy and Environment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Sustainability

RESTON, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The company was recommended for its work in three main categories: energy and environment, healthcare and life sciences, and sustainability. This is the eighth straight year ICF has received this distinction.

"As the world continues to face ever-increasing health, social and environmental challenges, we pair our industry-leading domain expertise with our advanced technology capabilities to help our clients respond with greater speed, efficiency and aptitude," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "We are also delivering on our own commitment to sustainability, good corporate citizenship and philanthropy. It has been highly rewarding to work on the leading issues of the day with a team truly passionate about fulfilling our purpose to build a more prosperous and resilient world for all."

The annual list was compiled by surveying over 10,000 partners and executives of management consultancies for recommendations. Then, over 1,200 clients were asked to evaluate those they have worked with over the last four years. The 199 firms with the most recommendations and highest evaluations made the final list.

In 2022, ICF was also included on Forbes' list for America's Best Employers for Women, as well as America's Best Employers for Diversity for the second straight year.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that shape daily life. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies and advanced analytics to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

