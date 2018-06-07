Forbes Names Mercury Insurance One of 'America's Best Employers' for the Second Year-in-a-Row

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes and our team members for a second consecutive year and I'm extremely proud of our entire team for making Mercury such a great place to work," said Mercury Insurance President and CEO Gabriel Tirador. "Our people are the cornerstone of our success and we are committed to creating an amazing employee experience. I believe we really are a family and together we will continue to make Mercury better and stronger."

Forbes enlisted Statista, an online statistics provider, to conduct an independent survey of 30,000 U.S.-employees working at companies with at least 1,000 staff members. The survey scores companies on how likely their employees were to recommend them to someone else. Mercury is one of America's top employers and one of a select few property/casualty insurance companies to make the 2018 list.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

