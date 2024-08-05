Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New EVs to Insure

Three Hyundai Motor Group Products Make This Year's List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, particularly in California, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has compiled a list of the most affordable new EVs to insure, which will arm consumers with valuable knowledge when they go to shop for an EV.

Factors contributing to insurance costs include claims on similar vehicles, cost to repair and vehicle safety records. Mercury's research and development team examined 2024 model-year EVs that are available at dealerships today to compile this list.1

2025 Nissan Leaf

"One of the most important aspects when researching your ideal EV is to consider the total cost of ownership, in which insurance plays an important part," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "We realize that for many customers this may be their first time considering an EV and it helps to have as much information as possible."

The top 10 list for new EVs, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Nissan Leaf

Ford F-150 Lighting

Kia Niro

Hyundai IONIQ (all models)

Volvo C40/XC40 Recharge

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Fiat 500e

Subaru Solterra/Toyota BZ4X/Fisker Ocean Sport

Volkswagen ID.4

Genesis G80

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

1 Mercury Insurance developed the list based on full coverage premium (BI, PD, COMP, COLL, MP, UMBI

and UMPD) for a hypothetical driver with average factors for each rating element.

