Mercury Insurance Partners With iHeart Radio to Honor Community Heroes

Mercury's 'Community Rockstars' Campaign to Recognize Outstanding Community Members in San Diego Area

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is on the hunt for San Diego's biggest and brightest "Community Rockstars" this summer. The company, in partnership with iHeart Radio , will honor San Diego's most deserving unsung heroes with a VIP prize package truly fit for a rockstar.

The program will honor and recognize San Diegans who have positively impacted their communities and the people who live there. These everyday heroes come from all walks of life — teachers, nurses, social workers, soccer coaches — anyone who gives selflessly to help make San Diego "America's Finest City."

"Not all rockstars play instruments, sing or perform on stage. Some wear a stethoscope or a whistle and impact lives in a very different way, every single day," said Erik Thompson, VP & CMO of Mercury Insurance. "That's who we are looking for — heroes who usually don't get recognized for their extraordinary day-to-day actions."

Nominations for deserving individuals can be submitted online at iHeart.com/Mercury and selections will be made on a weekly basis. Each honoree will receive a VIP Experience that includes:

Tickets to a future show of their choice at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (NICUA) with premium seats in the Mercury Insurance Sunset Deck

A $200 gift card

gift card VIP Parking Upgrade at NICUA

Their name featured on a video that plays next to the stage

A chance to appear on iHeart Radio for acknowledgement

"One of our core values as a company is doing the 'right thing,'" added Thompson. "Community Rockstars is designed to acknowledge those who feel the same way; those who want to make this area a better place to live."

For individuals planning to attend concerts at NICUA, they can check out some of Mercury's "Pro Tips" to elevate their concert-going experience at https://landing.mercuryinsurance.com/music which also includes special perks for Mercury customers.

Check out the NICUA venue and Mercury's "Community Rockstars" campaign video here: https://mcy.news/3A1cLVR

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company'' designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance