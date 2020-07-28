Forbes Names Mercury Insurance One of 'America's Best Employers for Women' for 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been named to Forbes magazine's "America's Best Employers for Women 2020" list, which consists of 300 companies selected based on recommendations from employees who rated a number of criteria, including atmosphere and development, wages, diversity, parental leave, family support and flexibility.

"Mercury strongly values diversity in the workplace and we believe we've created an environment where everyone feels empowered to excel professionally," said Heidi Sullivan, Mercury Insurance Vice President, Chief Human Capital Officer. "We're proud to say nearly half of our leadership roles are filled by women. It's an honor that the women on our team see Mercury as a place where they want to work, build their careers, and even recommend to their friends and family to come work, too."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct the annual study, where responses were submitted anonymously. Statista surveyed more than 75,000 U.S. employees – including more than 45,000 women – working at companies of at least 1,000 employees. Companies were evaluated on four criteria:

Direct recommendations in terms of general work topics (atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary wage, workplace, diversity, likelihood of recommendation);

Direct recommendations for topics considered relevant for women in particular (parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, pay equity); and

Indirect recommendations such as evaluations of other employers in that respective industry.

The final list of 300 companies receiving the highest total scores were awarded Best Employers for Women 2020.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,400 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has previously been included on Forbes' list of "America's Best Mid-size Employers" for three straight years (2017, 2018 and 2019).

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

