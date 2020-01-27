Forbes names SAS among America's Best Employers for Diversity

"SAS' culture blends our different backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and cultures from our 59 countries around the world," said Danielle Pavliv, SAS Senior Diversity and Inclusion Manager. "We want everyone to feel confident in expressing their diverse thoughts and ideas and know that they will be respected for their unique contributions and abilities. We believe cultivating diversity in our workforce helps bring a variety of qualities together, inspiring innovative solutions that serve our global customers' business needs."

The Best Employers for Diversity 2020 were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their US operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

Underscoring this long-standing company commitment, SAS has recently received distinctions for diversity and inclusion from organizations such as the National Association of Colleges and Employers and the United Nations Women of North Carolina. In addition, SAS is also recognized annually as one of Fortune's Great Places to Work in the US and a World's Best Workplace.

Additionally, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight is among the signatories of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, a pledge to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Some examples of how SAS promotes diversity and inclusion:

SAS Employee Inclusion Groups such as Women's Initiative Network, Young Professionals Network, SAS International Connection, Black Initiatives Group, PRIDE LGBTQ+ & Allies, and VETS SAS Military Network are inclusive of all employees.

Summer intern programs for students traditionally underrepresented in STEM including veterans, military spouses and students on the autism spectrum.

STEM-related events including SAS HBCU STEM Connect with historically black colleges and universities, STEM Career Showcase for students with disabilities, SAS Military Networking Event, and Triangle STEM Goes Red introducing nearly 100 middle school girls to the field.

Diversity recruitment events such as the AnitaB.Org Grace Hopper Celebration, HBCU Career Development Marketplace, Student Veterans of America, Women in Data Science and Statistics, and the American Statistical Association Committee on Minorities in Statistics programs.

Numerous partnerships that promote diversity and inclusion in the field of analytics, statistics and computer science.

In addition to recruiting and cultivating a multidimensional workforce, SAS is focused on helping to create a pipeline of future talent, representing a diverse population through the SAS Student Series, scholarship programs and free resources for military veterans and spouses. With the widening skills gap, specifically in STEM-related areas, companies struggle to find qualified and diverse candidates for technical roles. SAS strongly advocates for early education and leveling the playing field for all children to be afforded the same opportunities to learn. This includes helping to eliminate unintended inequities in education that start as early as preschool.

Learn more about how SAS promotes diversity and inclusion.

