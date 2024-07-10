Forbes Names Washington Trust Rhode Island's "Best-In-State Bank" For Fourth Consecutive Year

WESTERLY, R.I., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") today announced that the Bank has been named to the Forbes' list of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024. It's the fourth consecutive year the Bank has won the award, which recognizes institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities. Washington Trust received the highest combined score based on an analysis of survey results and publicly available reviews in the state of Rhode Island.

Washington Trust was recently named to the Forbes' Best-In-State Banks list for the fourth consecutive year.

"We're honored to be recognized by Forbes as the Best-In-State Bank in Rhode Island—especially since this is the fourth consecutive year!" said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "The award is a testament to our team's commitment to providing the best customer service and ensuring we offer the solutions to help customers reach their financial needs and goals."

Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to conduct an independent survey. The firm gathered feedback from respondents on their level of satisfaction with their bank, and their willingness to recommend it to others, and to rate the organization on such criteria as: customer service, the quality of financial advice offered by representatives, fee structures, ease of navigating digital services and accessing help at branch locations, and the degree of trust the financial institutions inspired. A sentiment analysis of publicly available reviews was also considered. The financial institutions with the highest scores landed on the list. As with all Forbes lists, companies pay no fee to participate or be selected.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company