Forbes Ranks ICF Among America's Best Employers for Women

Company Earns Recognition for Second Straight Year

RESTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) one of America's Best Employers for Women for the second straight year.

"At ICF, we strive every day to sustain a culture in which women are empowered to lead, learn and, most importantly, thrive," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support women across ICF with programs, policies and initiatives that provide them with career growth opportunities, mentorship, pay equity, health and well-being benefits including flexible work and family support to help working mothers, access to reproductive healthcare, and much more. We will continue to enrich the ICF employee experience through a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture."

ICF works every day to ensure every team member feels respected, included and heard. Women make up 55% of ICF's full employee base, and the company has strong representation of women at all levels. Additionally, ICF's internal women's affinity group provides employees with opportunities for networking, mentorship, professional development, community outreach and more.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 60,000 U.S. employees—40,000 women and 20,000 men—at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as working environment, salary, employee diversity and their likelihood of recommending their employer to others. Responses were compared between genders to assess any significant differences in workplace perception.

Women were then asked to rate their employers on factors such as pay equity, parental leave policies, leadership training programs for women, representation of women in upper management and employer response to incidents of discrimination. Further research was conducted to identify each company's percentage of women in executive management or board positions. These categories were then evaluated and combined to create a final score, with the final list recognizing the 400 employers that received the highest scores.

In 2023, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list, for the eighth straight year, and its Best Employers for Diversity list, for the third straight year.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that create positive impact. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies and advanced analytics to design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including public health, IT, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

