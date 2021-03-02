Forbes Ranks Jeffrey Fratarcangeli The Top Private Wealth Advisor In Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisor Financial Network, was ranked the No. 1 private wealth advisor in Michigan by Forbes on its 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list. Fratarcangeli rose two spots on the list from 2020 when he was ranked third in the state.

"This has been a challenging year for all, and it came with numerous financial complexities for our clients," said Fratarcangeli. "Inclusion in these national rankings is always humbling, but the true honor is being selected by our clients to be their trusted advisors. It's a privilege to help them navigate life's key milestones and to accomplish their financial goals while preserving their wealth for future generations of their family."

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Forbes reports 32,725 nominations were received. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

In 2020, Fratarcangeli was ranked No. 69 on Forbes' America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors list and No. 37 on Barron's Top Independent Advisors in the U.S., which includes the top 100 advisors in the country.

Fratarcangeli has 25 years of experience and manages more than $2.2 billion in assets (as of January 1, 2021). Fratarcangeli's practice, which is comprised of 14 professionals, services high net-worth families, athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies and many other entities. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealth.com or call 248.385.5050.

