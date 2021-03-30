Forbes Ranks W. Janet Dougherty on America's Top Women Wealth Advisors List for 2021

"The Forbes recognition serves as testimony of Janet's commitment to putting her clients' best interests first." Tweet this

Dougherty works closely with her clients to help them reach their families' wealth goals by thoughtfully considering both their financial and human capital. She has been named a Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms for 2019, a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for 2020 and 2021, and a Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor for 2020.

According to Forbes, "The wealth managers honored on the fifth-annual Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list have offered exemplary service and prospered in a year of unprecedented challenges."

The Forbes rankings methodology is based on an algorithm that includes qualitative data learned through surveys and interviews, service and investing models, and compliance records; and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. View the full Forbes 2021 list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $12 billion in assets under management (as of 12/30/20). Cresset serves the unique advisory needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC registered investment adviser. Cresset Partners, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to real estate, private equity, and other investment opportunities. To learn more, visit https://cressetcapital.com.

