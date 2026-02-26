Forbes Travel Guide and Bilt Launch Partnership Seamlessly Connecting Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated Hotels to Millions of Bilt Members

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide , the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, and Bilt, the membership for where you live, announced a strategic partnership today at the Forbes Travel Guide Summit in Monaco. The partnership introduces Bilt Verified: a new marketplace that combines Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) trusted Star Ratings with Bilt's AI-powered concierge to create trusted connections between millions of active Bilt Member households and the world's best hotels.

Forbes Travel Guide independently rates the finest hotels in more than 100 countries, serving as the gold standard for luxury hospitality. Bilt connects a rapidly growing base of members in more than 5.5 million U.S. homes with premium travel, dining, fitness, and lifestyle experiences. Together, Forbes Travel Guide and Bilt are partnering to create a scalable and trusted pathway for travelers to discover, book, and stay at Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated properties worldwide.

"Modern guests prioritize a personalized experience and quality they can trust, while hotels are seeking sustainable demand from affluent travelers," said Jeff Arnold, Chairman of Forbes Travel Guide. "By integrating the definitive authority of the Forbes Travel Guide rating system with Bilt's robust ecosystem, we are converting brand trust into demand at scale, facilitating seamless connections to the world's best hotels."

At the center of the partnership is Bilt Verified, a portfolio created jointly by Forbes Travel Guide and Bilt that eligible luxury hotels may elect to join. The program is powered by direct engagement with active travelers through Bilt's luxury hotel program, Home Away From Home .

Eligible luxury hotels that join Bilt Verified will receive highly targeted demand generation, direct booking, guest recognition, and modern commission payments through Home Away From Home. Additionally, Forbes Travel Guide will provide insights to power Bilt's concierge in recommending luxury experiences and help improve Bilt's discovery tools.

"Connecting Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated hotels to our members through the Bilt Concierge ensures hotel partners have seamless access to more travelers booking the world's most exceptional Bilt Verified properties and experiences, while rewarding travelers for it," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "It's also a natural extension of our membership, allowing members to earn where they live and elevate how they travel by connecting everyday life and travel in one ecosystem."

For hotels, Bilt Verified unlocks access to one of the most powerful and affluent consumer audiences in the United States. Participating hotels gain incremental exposure to millions of Bilt Members, priority access to and placement within the Bilt ecosystem, an AI-driven 24/7 concierge experience, and the ability to engage guests directly through integrated technology and targeted campaigns. Bookings are made directly with the hotel through existing systems, while Bilt serves as the commission processor and engagement layer, helping to reduce distribution costs, accelerate settlement, and simplify operations.

For the industry, the program is designed as a direct enablement platform. Hotels retain full control of inventory, pricing, loyalty programs, and travel advisor relationships. This supports brands and advisors while driving incremental demand to participating properties.

For Bilt Members, the program introduces a simple promise: seamless access and unique experiences for choosing Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated hotels. Through a dedicated Bilt rate and exclusive value-added packages, members gain access to special benefits, on-property recognition, and curated experiences at hotels that meet the highest global luxury standards.

"Being a Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated hotel represents the highest commitment to service excellence," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "With the launch of this program, that distinction now comes with a powerful commercial advantage: connecting Star-Rated hotels to an audience of high-value travelers while reinforcing the integrity and value of our independent rating system."

The Forbes Travel Guide/Bilt Verified program will begin rolling out globally in April 2026 and continue throughout the year.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Bilt

Bilt is the first membership for where you live that allows members to earn rewards on rent – while building a path to homeownership – as well as mortgage and HOA payments. The Bilt Alliance , developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators, is a network of more than 5.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each housing payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today: including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, home delivery , parking , toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans , and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com .

