Ohana Real Estate Investors Named Forbes Travel Guide and CBRE's 'Hotel Ownership Group of the Year' at The Summit in Monaco

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) honored Ohana Real Estate Investors as the Hotel Ownership Group of the Year today at The Summit, FTG's exclusive three-day luxury and travel event in Monaco. FTG selected the winner in collaboration with CBRE, the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments.

Ohana was recognized for its long-term stewardship of premier hospitality assets, including its portfolio of Forbes Travel Guide Star-Rated properties: Montage Los Cabos, Montage Deer Valley and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach.

The award was presented by Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, and Robert Webster, Vice Chairman and President of CBRE Hotels Institutional Group, to G. Christopher Smith, CEO of Ohana Real Estate Investors.

"Forbes Travel Guide recognizes that the best hotels in the world thrive when they are supported by engaged and committed ownership who invest in strong teams and prioritize an exceptional guest experience," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "Ohana exemplifies a collaborative, integrity-driven ownership group that prioritizes its partners and the properties in which it invests."

Ohana Real Estate Investors is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in hospitality and residential assets. The firm, founded in 2009, focuses on premier properties in key urban and resort markets across North America and manages approximately $4 billion in assets on behalf of a global investor base.

"We are deeply honored to be named Ownership Group of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide and CBRE," said G. Christopher Smith, CEO of Ohana Real Estate Investors. "Our philosophy has always centered on responsible ownership, strong partnerships and investing in places that foster meaningful human connection. This recognition belongs to the teams on property, our brand partners and the Ohana platform that works every day to support extraordinary guest experiences."

About The Summit

The Summit is a three-day, by-invitation-only event that brings together the worlds of travel and luxury for the most glamorous and thought-provoking luxury travel conference in the world— hosted by Forbes Travel Guide, the creator of the world's only Five-Star hospitality awards. Set in stunning destinations, The Summit attracts decision-makers from the best hospitality companies, influential travel professionals and exceptional luxury brands. Learn more at summit.forbestravelguide.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our exacting inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Ohana Real Estate Investors

Ohana Real Estate Investors (Ohana) is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in the hospitality and residential sectors. Founded in 2009, we invest in premier properties where human connection thrives, focusing on key urban and resort markets across North America. Ohana manages approximately $4B+ on behalf of a global investor base through dedicated equity and credit strategies. For more information, please visit ohanare.com.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide