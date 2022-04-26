FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE ANNOUNCES 2022 STAR AWARDS

Nine Destinations Gain Their First Five-Star Hotel

London Named the World's Five-Star Capital City

10 New U.S. Hotels Earn Top Honor; the Maldives Adds Four New Five-Star Properties

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel comes roaring back in many parts of the world, Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")—the only independent, rigorous global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas—today unveiled its 2022 Star Awards. See the full list of honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

As FTG reignites its global expansion efforts, it ventured to new destinations, including the Canary Islands, Greece, Ibiza and Malta. The 64th annual list features 323 Five-Star, 558 Four-Star and 401 Recommended hotels; 74 Five-Star, 112 Four-Star and 67 Recommended restaurants; and 102 Five-Star and 193 Four-Star spas worldwide. Here are some highlights from the 2022 winners:

Nine destinations welcomed their inaugural Five-Star hotel: Amman (Four Seasons Hotel Amman); Amsterdam ( Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam ); Berlin (Hotel de Rome , a Rocco Forte Hotel); Greece (Katikies Mykonos); Ibiza (BLESS Hotel); Madrid (Four Seasons Hotel Madrid and BLESS Hotel Madrid); Malta (Iniala Harbour House); Okinawa, Japan (Halekulani Okinawa); and Zurich (The Dolder Grand).

(Four Seasons Hotel Amman); Amsterdam ( ); (Hotel de , a Rocco Forte Hotel); (Katikies Mykonos); Ibiza (BLESS Hotel); (Four Seasons Hotel Madrid and BLESS Hotel Madrid); (Iniala Harbour House); (Halekulani Okinawa); and (The Dolder Grand). The U.S. debuted 10 new Five-Star hotels: The Chanler at Cliff Walk ( Newport, Rhode Island ); Chatham Inn ( Cape Cod ); Encore Boston Harbor; ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki ; Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston ; The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection ( Park City, Utah ); Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection ( Telluride, Colorado ); Rosewood Miramar Beach ( Montecito, California ); The Towers at Lotte New York Palace (NYC); White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection ( Kennebunk, Maine ).

); Chatham Inn ( ); Encore Boston Harbor; ESPACIO The Jewel of ; Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, ; The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection ( ); Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection ( ); Rosewood Miramar Beach ( ); The Towers at Lotte New York Palace (NYC); White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection ( ). London claimed the title of the city with the most Five-Star hotels worldwide. The British capital tallied 21 top-rated hotels, including the new additions of Pan Pacific London and The Prince Akatoki London (see the full list here).

claimed the title of the city with the most Five-Star hotels worldwide. The British capital tallied 21 top-rated hotels, including the new additions of Pan Pacific London and The Prince Akatoki London (see the full list here). The Maldives picked up four new Five-Star hotels: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, JOALI Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

picked up four new Five-Star hotels: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, JOALI Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Boutique hotels made a strong showing. The standouts delivering one-of-a-kind experiences include new Five-Star properties such as Casa Angelina ( Amalfi Coast ); The Chanler at Cliff Walk ( Newport, Rhode Island ); Chatham Inn ( Cape Cod ); ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki ; The Hazelton Hotel in Toronto ; Hotel Esencia ( Tulum ); Iniala Harbour House & Residences ( Malta ); JOALI Maldives; Katikies Mykonos; Kudadoo Maldives Private Island; and Park Hotel Vitznau ( Switzerland ).

); The Chanler at Cliff Walk ( ); Chatham Inn ( ); ESPACIO The Jewel of ; The Hazelton Hotel in ; Hotel Esencia ( ); Iniala Harbour House & Residences ( ); JOALI Maldives; Katikies Mykonos; Kudadoo Maldives Private Island; and Park Hotel Vitznau ( ). Three new U.S. restaurants earned a Five Star: Carte Blanche in Dallas—it's the only one in Texas to hold that accolade; Cara in Newport, Rhode Island ; and MUGEN in Waikiki .

to hold that accolade; Cara in ; and MUGEN in . Hong Kong added three restaurants to its Five-Star ranks: L'Envol, Sushi Saito Hong Kong and Tempura Uchitsu.

added three restaurants to its Five-Star ranks: L'Envol, Sushi Saito Hong Kong and Tempura Uchitsu. The Bulgari Spa Dubai and The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha are the Middle East's first Five-Star spas.

are the first Five-Star spas. The U.S. saw seven new Five-Star spas: Edge Spa, Park City, Utah ; Salamander Spa, Middleburg, Virginia ; The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor; The Spa by Ivanka Trump at Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. ; Spa Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina ; Spa Ojai, Ojai, California ; The Wellness Floor at One Dalton in Boston .

; Salamander Spa, ; The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor; The Spa by at Trump International Hotel ; Spa Montage Palmetto Bluff, ; Spa Ojai, ; The Wellness Floor at One Dalton in . Mexico welcomed two new Five-Star spas: Banyan Tree Spa Mayakoba in the Riveria Maya and SE Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Puerto Vallarta .

"Travel is back, and as travelers look to make up for lost time with family and friends, they want memorable experiences," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "As the authority on luxury travel, Forbes Travel Guide can help. Our Star Awards showcase the world's most outstanding hotels, restaurants and spas. Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today's luxury guest."

