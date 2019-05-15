Forbes Travel Guide Announces World's Best Rooms

ATLANTA, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide released its Verified List for 2019's World's Best Hotel Rooms. The best-of list highlights 41 properties spanning 17 countries.

The Verified Lists are compiled from detailed data gathered by the company's incognito inspectors, who stay at the properties and evaluate them on up to 900 standards for the guide's annual Star Ratings, which were announced in February. The World's Best Hotel Rooms list features properties with rooms and bathrooms that are not only beautiful, but exceptionally comfortable, functional and elegantly appointed with special touches such as high-quality linens, an array of luxurious bath amenities and well-designed technology.

The 41 winners achieved perfect scores on guest room and bathroom standards related to elements of luxury and guest comfort and convenience. They also met core standards for cleanliness and maintenance.

Elements of luxury standards reflect detailed attention to the level of sumptuous comfort, along with luxurious choices and conveniences provided to the guest. Some examples include:

The room is supplied with a variety of high-quality amenities and/or technology appropriate to the destination

Exceptional attention to the interior design is evident, which may include interesting or notable pieces of artwork, excellent fabrics/upholstery on furniture, high-quality window treatments, etc.

The bathroom amenities are exceptionally luxurious

Guest comfort and convenience standards encompass a guest's physical comfort and surroundings. Considerations include:

The guest room is well-soundproofed

The bedroom offers a comfortable place to relax, such as when watching television or dining, separate from the bed and desk areas

The grooming areas are generously spacious so that two persons could easily shower and dress in comfort

"Forbes Travel Guide's Verified List for the World's Best Rooms of course showcases the most beautiful accommodations, but it goes beyond how the rooms look," said Filip Boyen, Forbes Travel Guide CEO. "Every hotel on this list was thoroughly tested and proved to be supremely comfortable, quiet and outfitted with superior amenities and technology. Travelers will find these hotel rooms provide the best all-around luxury experience. We congratulate everyone associated with these wonderful hotels and resorts."

Among the recognized hotels, United States led the pack with 12 (Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara; Bernardus Lodge & Spa, Carmel Valley; Casa Palmero, Pebble Beach; Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills; Montage Beverly Hills; Nobu Ryokan Malibu; Park Hyatt New York; Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Rancho Santa Fe; The Peninsula Beverly Hills; The Peninsula Chicago; The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park; The St. Regis Aspen Resort).

Placing second and third for most entries on the list are China, which claims six (Encore Macau; Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou; Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong; Rosewood Beijing; The Peninsula Beijing; Wynn Macau), followed by France, with four (Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel; Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel; Mandarin Oriental, Paris; The Ritz Paris).

Independent hotels made a strong showing with 10 winners, including Palace Hotel Tokyo; The Alpina Gstaad and The Chedi Andermatt in the Swiss Alps; The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore; and The Resort at Pedregal.

To see the complete list of Forbes Travel Guide's World's Best Hotel Rooms, click here.

ABOUT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For our full award winners list, daily travel stories and more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit forbestravelguide.com.

