Forbes Travel Guide Awards the American Club and Kohler Waters Spa with Five Stars, its Highest Distinction

"We are proud and humbled to be consistently acknowledged by Forbes Travel Guide with its highest honor and the gold standard within the industry," said Christine Loose, Vice President–Lodging and Wellness for Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate. "The accolades demonstrate the Kohler Hospitality team's commitment to providing gracious and unmatched service, along with the passion to create meaningful travel experiences for our guests."

Once home to immigrants who came to work at the Kohler factory, the iconic American Club was transformed into a world-class travel destination in 1981, offering elevated accommodations outfitted with elegant furnishings and innovative Kohler Co. plumbing products. The historic property also encompasses an expansive wellness program featuring Yoga on the Lake, Bold Cycle and Sports Core Health & Racquet Club; 15 distinct dining establishments; and championship golf courses Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. In September, Whistling Straits will become the first public course since 1991 to host the coveted 2020 Ryder Cup.

The flagship Kohler Waters Spa is located at Destination Kohler and continues to be recognized as the only Forbes Five-Star rated spa in Wisconsin. The leader in hydrotherapy, the spa leverages Kohler Co.'s innovative showering products and deep understanding of the power of water to offer its guests transformative spa experiences. Its reputation of superb service has allowed the Kohler Waters Spa brand to expand to five locations globally, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park, Chicago.

Forbes Travel Guide also awarded the resort's elegant dining establishment, the Immigrant Restaurant, with its Four-Star rating. The Immigrant Restaurant's intimate setting – designed in six spaces – represents the nationalities of the immigrants who settled in the Village of Kohler (French, Dutch, German, Norman, Danish and English). The contemporary American cuisine with modern European influences is complemented by standout service.

For more information and reservations, call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, boasting the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel property in Wisconsin, and world-renowned championship golf courses Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Its sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in the birthplace of golf, St Andrews, Scotland. It is recognized as one of the most luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club, the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel in the Midwest, and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run. The resort is named one of the top three golf resorts in North America, by Golf Digest. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin and one of 85 in the world. The resort features 15 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes River Wildlife, located in the forest and on the river, on an early Winnebago encampment, has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago.

