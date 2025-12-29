KOHLER Billet Kitchen Faucet Collection Blends Industrial Character and Modern Elegance

Streamlined silhouettes and refined lines modernize the industrial aesthetic, pushing the boundaries of traditional expectations. The Billet collection features a mix of polished and raw finish textures, providing additional artisan detail. The collection uses a unique sand-blasting technique, finished with Kohler's PVD process to ensure lasting, tactile, and artistic beauty.

Billet's versatile yet elevated design complements a variety of home styles. With its sleek architectural presence, the collection reimagines industrial design, blending raw craftsmanship with modern elegance. Spouts are available in an Arc or Square shape, with accompanying cross or circle handles. Softened spout silhouettes, graceful compound swing movements, and luxurious finishes elevate it to an artful statement.

The Billet collection features a deck-mount bridge faucet, wall-mount bridge faucet, pulldown faucet, widespread pulldown faucet, and compound swing faucet. Rounding out the collection are side spray offerings and a wall-mount pot filler.

The collection is available in Kohler's core finishes: Polished Chrome, Vibrant Stainless, Matte Black, Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass, Vibrant Titanium, Vibrant Polished Nickel, Vibrant Brushed Bronze, Vibrant French Gold, and Matte Black with Brushed Moderne Brass.

The Billet faucet collection offers advanced functionality for a seamless kitchen experience. Response® Touchless Technology, available on pull-down configurations, offers hands-free convenience with a state-of-the-art motion sensor for reliable touchless activation and an LED indicator for intuitive activation and performance efficiency in the kitchen. Spray options like Sweep Spray and SoftRinse™ make cleaning effortless. Sweep Spray delivers a wide, forceful water blade for efficient cleaning, while SoftRinse™ provides a gentle spray ideal for delicate tasks such as rinsing glassware or prepping fruits and vegetables.

Rooted in Kohler's legacy of design excellence, Billet merges time-honored craftsmanship and a long history in casting with cutting-edge technology, delivering a collection that is as functional as it is beautiful.

