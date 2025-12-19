"The Last Immigrant" bear moves to new Kohler location

The Last Immigrant bear, which stands nearly eight feet tall, was created by artist Marilyn Lysohir in 1989, when she was an artist-in-residence in Arts/Industry. The sculpture is dedicated to her grandparents who immigrated to the United States. To the artist, the bear symbolized strength.

Arts/Industry is a collaboration between the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, a nonprofit arts organization in Sheboygan, WI, and Kohler Co., the global kitchen and bath company headquartered in nearby Kohler, WI. The program provides 12 artists each year with studio space in Kohler's Pottery and Foundry, along with materials, use of equipment, and opportunities to collaborate with factory associates—drawing on their technical expertise to explore new ways of thinking and working. For more than 50 years, the Arts/Industry program has also inspired innovation and design of signature pieces within Kohler's kitchen and bath portfolio.

During her first residency, Lysohir worked in the Pottery learning how to construct molds. She cast pedestals, vases, flowers, hands, three-foot tall bears, and bear heads. Her work site became a popular stop on Kohler Co. tours as associates and the public readily identified with the imagery.

Toward the end of her first residency in 1988, Lysohir created the original for the largest piece in the series, a large bear which she hoped to cast in iron. After consultations with company engineers, it was determined that the scale and complexity of the process would require her to return for a second residency. During 12 weeks in 1989, The Last Immigrant bear was completed with the help of many Kohler Co. associates.

The gargantuan bear is composed of cast iron, brass, silver solder, and steel – materials used to make innovative and artistic KOHLER kitchen and bath products. The sculpture is mounted on a cement base with brass hand casts of the associates who assisted the artist.

To view and download images, access the press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation For Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Contacts:

Todd Weber

Kohler Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.