Forbes Travel Guide Becomes First and Only Star Rating System to Honor Cruise Ship Restaurants

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")—the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises—today announced it will rate restaurants on cruise ships around the world, a cruise industry first.

FTG will announce 2025 cruise ship ratings and restaurant accolades on February 12, when it unveils its highly anticipated annual Star Ratings, which include hotels, restaurants, and spas in more than 85 countries.

"The evolution of dining on cruise ships reflects the changing expectations of discerning travelers," said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "Restaurants aboard the world's finest cruise ships today feature innovative menus designed by world-renowned chefs, exceptional ingredients, diverse global cuisines, and thoughtful, attentive service. We are delighted to be the first rating guide to celebrate restaurants aboard Star-Rated cruise ships that meet our exacting criteria for service excellence and culinary distinction."

Restaurants aboard ships such as Celebrity Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Seabourn Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Viking will be eligible for ratings.

FTG's 2025 Star Ratings will recognize more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises globally with Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards. Every Star Rating is earned through FTG's in-person, incognito inspections based on hundreds of objective standards. No one can buy a rating, and no fees, commissions, or business relationships are required. 2025 Star Ratings will be announced on forbestravelguide.com on February 12.

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide

X: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants, and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star, or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

SOURCE Forbes Travel Guide