Force Factor Launches Happy Mood Chews for Mood Support Featuring PLT Health Solutions' Zembrin® Ingredient

News provided by

PLT Health Solutions

28 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

Experiential Formula Designed to Rapidly Calm Nerves, Relieve Stress and Promote Feelings of Positivity  

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced a collaboration with Force Factor, an award-winning global health company, to create and introduce a new supplement designed to deliver 'a daily dose of bliss' to consumers in an increasingly stressed-out world.*

Continue Reading
According to Sean Hannan, VP of Science and Innovation for Force Factor, people are increasingly reaching for mood support supplements as a way to manage the stress of the modern world. "We were excited to partner with PLT Health Solutions and use their patented Zembrin ingredient because the clinical science behind it supports not only its ability to promote a positive mood and relieve stress, but it does so quickly; you can feel the results shortly after taking the product,
According to Sean Hannan, VP of Science and Innovation for Force Factor, people are increasingly reaching for mood support supplements as a way to manage the stress of the modern world. "We were excited to partner with PLT Health Solutions and use their patented Zembrin ingredient because the clinical science behind it supports not only its ability to promote a positive mood and relieve stress, but it does so quickly; you can feel the results shortly after taking the product,
Zembrin innovator, HG&H Pharmaceuticals employs a seed-to-shelf ingredient management program with its specially cultivated Sceletium tortuosum raw materials. The company is committed to using only cultivated plant material to avoid depleting threatened wild plant stocks and to ensure consistent product quality. Zembrin is endorsed by the South African San Council. The San Council shares in the proceeds from the sale of every bottle that contains Zembrin.
Zembrin innovator, HG&H Pharmaceuticals employs a seed-to-shelf ingredient management program with its specially cultivated Sceletium tortuosum raw materials. The company is committed to using only cultivated plant material to avoid depleting threatened wild plant stocks and to ensure consistent product quality. Zembrin is endorsed by the South African San Council. The San Council shares in the proceeds from the sale of every bottle that contains Zembrin.

Force Factor's Happy Mood soft chews feature the stress reducing, mood enhancing properties of Zembrin® a novel, patented, clinically studied extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum. Zembrin can help people achieve an improved mood by introducing a sense of calm and alert focus.* It is an experiential ingredient that has been shown to start working in as little as two hours and is safe enough to be used every day, for months. The product is available at The Vitamin Shoppe as well as e-commerce retailers Amazon.com and iHerb.com.

According to Sean Hannan, VP of Science and Innovation for Force Factor, people are increasingly reaching for mood support supplements as a way to manage the stress of the modern world. "We were excited to partner with PLT Health Solutions and use their patented Zembrin ingredient because the clinical science behind it supports not only its ability to promote a positive mood and relieve stress, but it does so quickly; you can feel the results shortly after taking the product," Sean said. "Happy Mood contains 25 mg of Zembrin as well as magnesium, Vitamin D, and B vitamins. It also contains 10 mg of saffron (Crocus sativa), a species of flowering plant that has also been shown to improve mood.* The product has a tropical fruit flavor, and is provided as individually wrapped chews, a format that has been really popular with consumers who love the great-tasting and convenient alternative to traditional pills."

An ancient remedy improved by modern science

Zembrin is a novel, patented, clinically studied extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum. Sceletium has been used as a mood enhancer and stress reliever by the Khoi-San of South Africa, with a culture that stretches back thousands of years. Zembrin has an extensive and forward-thinking clinical science program including five gold standard clinical trials published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Studies have shown that a 25 mg per day dose of Zembrin can reduce anxiety-related activity within two hours of administration.*

Zembrin innovator, HG&H Pharmaceuticals employs a seed-to-shelf ingredient management program with its specially cultivated Sceletium tortuosum raw materials. The company is committed to using only cultivated plant material to avoid depleting threatened wild plant stocks and to ensure consistent product quality. Zembrin is endorsed by the South African San Council, with the exclusive use of their trademark for a Sceletium product. The San Council shares in the proceeds from the sale of every bottle that contains Zembrin. 

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Force Factor's Happy Mood chews offer consumers an easy way to boost feelings of positivity any time of the day. "Happy Mood tastes great, and the individually wrapped chews mean consumers can take them anywhere, any time of the day. We're excited to be partnering with this force in human health and seeing the benefits of Zembrin reaching a broader audience," he said.

For more information on Happy Mood, visit: www.forcefactor.com.

For more information on Zembrin, visit: www.plthealth.com/zembrin.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Force Factor

Founded at Harvard in 2009 and based in Boston's Innovation District, Force Factor is an award-winning global health company committed to developing powerful, safe, and effective formulas backed by groundbreaking scientific research. With a mission to improve global health for a better future, Force Factor vitamins, supplements, and superfoods are accessible, affordable, and conveniently available at many national and international retailers and e-commerce stores.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact:
Mark Falconer
Sciencewerks
E-mail: [email protected]








PLT Company Contact:
Steve Fink
PLT Health Solutions, Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]









Force Factor Media Contact :
Eryn Palmer
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions

Also from this source

PLT Health Solutions Launches New Ingredient to Improve Restorative Sleep, Provide Pain Relief, and Enhance Daytime Mood and Vitality Within 1 Week

PLT Health Solutions Launches New Ingredient to Improve Restorative Sleep, Provide Pain Relief, and Enhance Daytime Mood and Vitality Within 1 Week

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced it is launching a groundbreaking new ingredient designed to promote restorative sleep by reducing daytime &...
PLT Health Solutions to Highlight New Ingredients and New Science at Natural Products Expo West

PLT Health Solutions to Highlight New Ingredients and New Science at Natural Products Expo West

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it will be launching two new ingredients and highlighting new clinical science, at Natural Products Expo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.