Force Factor Launches Happy Mood Chews for Mood Support Featuring PLT Health Solutions' Zembrin® Ingredient

Experiential Formula Designed to Rapidly Calm Nerves, Relieve Stress and Promote Feelings of Positivity

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced a collaboration with Force Factor, an award-winning global health company, to create and introduce a new supplement designed to deliver 'a daily dose of bliss' to consumers in an increasingly stressed-out world.*

Force Factor's Happy Mood soft chews feature the stress reducing, mood enhancing properties of Zembrin® a novel, patented, clinically studied extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum. Zembrin can help people achieve an improved mood by introducing a sense of calm and alert focus.* It is an experiential ingredient that has been shown to start working in as little as two hours and is safe enough to be used every day, for months. The product is available at The Vitamin Shoppe as well as e-commerce retailers Amazon.com and iHerb.com.

According to Sean Hannan, VP of Science and Innovation for Force Factor, people are increasingly reaching for mood support supplements as a way to manage the stress of the modern world. "We were excited to partner with PLT Health Solutions and use their patented Zembrin ingredient because the clinical science behind it supports not only its ability to promote a positive mood and relieve stress, but it does so quickly; you can feel the results shortly after taking the product," Sean said. "Happy Mood contains 25 mg of Zembrin as well as magnesium, Vitamin D, and B vitamins. It also contains 10 mg of saffron (Crocus sativa), a species of flowering plant that has also been shown to improve mood.* The product has a tropical fruit flavor, and is provided as individually wrapped chews, a format that has been really popular with consumers who love the great-tasting and convenient alternative to traditional pills."

An ancient remedy improved by modern science

Zembrin is a novel, patented, clinically studied extract of the South African succulent plant Sceletium tortuosum. Sceletium has been used as a mood enhancer and stress reliever by the Khoi-San of South Africa, with a culture that stretches back thousands of years. Zembrin has an extensive and forward-thinking clinical science program including five gold standard clinical trials published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Studies have shown that a 25 mg per day dose of Zembrin can reduce anxiety-related activity within two hours of administration.*

Zembrin innovator, HG&H Pharmaceuticals employs a seed-to-shelf ingredient management program with its specially cultivated Sceletium tortuosum raw materials. The company is committed to using only cultivated plant material to avoid depleting threatened wild plant stocks and to ensure consistent product quality. Zembrin is endorsed by the South African San Council, with the exclusive use of their trademark for a Sceletium product. The San Council shares in the proceeds from the sale of every bottle that contains Zembrin.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT Health Solutions, Force Factor's Happy Mood chews offer consumers an easy way to boost feelings of positivity any time of the day. "Happy Mood tastes great, and the individually wrapped chews mean consumers can take them anywhere, any time of the day. We're excited to be partnering with this force in human health and seeing the benefits of Zembrin reaching a broader audience," he said.

About Force Factor

Founded at Harvard in 2009 and based in Boston's Innovation District, Force Factor is an award-winning global health company committed to developing powerful, safe, and effective formulas backed by groundbreaking scientific research. With a mission to improve global health for a better future, Force Factor vitamins, supplements, and superfoods are accessible, affordable, and conveniently available at many national and international retailers and e-commerce stores.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

