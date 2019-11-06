Force Therapeutics Announces New Executive Appointments to Further Strengthen Company's Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics, the leading episode-based digital care platform and research network, today announce Ruth Sun as Chief Operating Officer and Jennifer Thomas as Head of Growth. These new appointments further round out the Force Therapeutics leadership team, which is now 75% female-led.

Force Therapeutics powers a digital care platform that directly engages patients at every step of their health journey - from the point that surgery is scheduled, to post-operative recovery and beyond. Leveraged by more than 60 leading health system centers, the Force platform successfully empowers patients to manage their health journey while reducing post-acute costs per episode by 32 percent and improving care team productivity by over 500 percent. Further, the Force Research Network continually invests in improving evidence-based outcomes, having published more than 50 academic studies with the healthcare community.

Ms. Sun is recognized as an innovative healthcare technology leader with over 20 years of experience in successfully applying technologies to solve complex business challenges. Prior to Force, Ms. Sun delivered transformational growth at several technology businesses, large and small. At Welltok, an innovative healthcare technology startup enabling optimized health outcomes on its SaaS platform, Ms. Sun served as Vice President, Global Business Development, where she led executive sales leadership to drive top-line growth and launched the company's global expansion. She previously served in strategic leadership roles at Blackboard, Inc., Deloitte Consulting, and IBM Corporation. At IBM, Ms. Sun was Managing Director for IBM Watson Health, where she led global expansion and executive leadership for cognitive computing solutions for large health systems.

As the Chief Operating Officer at Force Therapeutics, Ms. Sun will be responsible for immediately scaling the team to execute across all front-office functions including business development, marketing, key accounts, and client success, while also driving strategic expansion strategies to ensure long-term growth and value for clients in the healthcare industry.

Ms. Thomas joins Force with more than 15 years of experience successfully serving large U.S. health systems to deliver accelerated business value with enterprise technology solutions. Previously, she served as Regional Vice President of Sales at HealthcareSource, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry. As the Head of Growth, Thomas will lead national sales efforts for the company.

"Ruth and Jennifer bring immeasurable talent, experience, and healthcare knowledge to Force Therapeutics. I believe they are the perfect executives to help take the Company to the next level," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and founder, Force Therapeutics. "Force Therapeutics is growing rapidly with significant opportunities on the horizon. We believe that hiring passionate, talented leaders with diverse perspectives allows us to bring an entirely fresh take to solving healthcare's most challenging and complex problems. I look forward to working closely with Ruth and Jennifer."

